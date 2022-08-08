Korean Crime-Drama ‘Narco-Saints’ Season 1: Coming to Netflix in September 2022

With a Narcos shaped hole left in the Netflix line-up, hoping to fill that void will be Yoon Jong Bin’s crime-thriller, Narco-Saints. Coming to Netflix in September 2022, the highly exciting series will star Squid Game and Money Heist actor Park Hae Soon. Here’s everything we know so far about Narco-Saints season 1 on Netflix.

Narco-Saints (formerly titled The Accidental Narco) is an upcoming South Korean crime-thriller series written and directed by Yoon Jong Bin.

With highly exciting k-dramas arriving in 2022 such as the adaptation of Money Heist and Love to Hate You, and lots of internationally licensed content still to come, it has never been a better time to be a k-drama fan with a Netflix subscription.

When is Narco-Saints coming to Netflix?

We previously reported that Narco-Saints would be released on Netflix on Friday, September 9th, 2022. Netflix recently confirmed the release date is correct when they dropped some new promotional material for the Korean crime drama on Twitter.

What is the plot of Narco-Saints?

Based on true events, Narco-Saints takes place in South America, where a drug lord operating in the country has grabbed the attention of the National Intelligence Service. The intelligence service enlists the help of an ordinary entrepreneur who set his sights on making his fortune in Suriname, only to fall knee-deep into the world of drug crime.

Who are the cast members of Narco-Saints?

The most recognizable cast member of Narco-Saints is arguably Squid Game’s Park Hae Soo. The actor played a big part in Squid Game as Cho Sang Woo, or contestant “No. 218.” Fans will get to see more of Park Hae Soo on Netflix this year in the Korean adaptation of Money Heist as Berlin.

Actors Ha Jung Woo and Hwang Jung Min will both make their Netflix debut in Narco-Saints. This is only the fourth drama series for Hwang Jung Min, who previously starred in the dramas That Fool (2009), Korean Peninsula (2012), and Hush (2020).

Between 2002 and 2016 Ha Jung Woo starred in five k-dramas. Narco-Saints will be his first k-drama role in six years since starring as himself in a guest role in the 2016 drama Entourage.

Below are the confirmed cast members of Narco-Saints:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Watched Them Before? Kang In Gu Ha Jung Woo H.I.T | Age of Warriors | Honest Living Jeon Yo Hwan Hwang Jung Min Korean Peninsula | That Fool | Hush Choi Chang Ho Park Hae Soo Squid Game | Prison Playbook | Money Heist Byeon Ki Tae Jo Woo Jin Mr. Sunshine | Chicago Typewriter | Goblin David Park Yoo Yeon Seok Hospital Playlist | Mr. Sunshine | Dr. Romantic TBA Choo Ja Hyun Arthdal Chronicles | Beautiful World | My Unfamiliar Family TBA Chang Chen Love and Destiny | The Soul | Forever Young

What is the episode count?

Narco-Saints has a total of six episodes. Each episode will have an approximate runtime of 50 minutes.

Are you looking forward to the release of Narco-Saints on Netflix?