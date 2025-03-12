K-Dramas Netflix News

Netflix K-Drama ‘Genie, Make a Wish’ Sets October 2025 Release, First Look & What We Know So Far

Bae Suzy and Kim Woo Bin will reunite for K-drama Genie, Make a Wish, which is headed to Netflix in late 2025.

Netflix K Drama Genie Make A Wish Season Preview

Picture: Bae Suzy (left) and Kim Woo Bin (right) in Genie, Make a Wish – Netflix

Netflix is teaming up with The Glory writer Kim Eun Sook for a brand new and exciting K-drama series, Genie, Make a Wish, which will reunite the Uncontrollably Fond pair Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy. Coming to Netflix in October 2025, here’s everything we know about the upcoming K-drama.

Genie, Make a Wish is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original romantic comedy series directed by Lee Byung Hun. The series is written by screenwriter Kim Eun Sook, who previously wrote incredibly successful K-dramas such as The Glory, The King: Eternal Monarch, Goblin, and many more. The series is produced by Studio Dragon and Hwa&Dam Pictures.

When is the Netflix release date for Genie, Make a Wish?

Netflix has confirmed that the release window for Genie, Make a Wish is Q4 2025. However, we’ve heard that a preliminary release date of October 3rd, 2025, has been set. As always, release dates are subject to change.

Bae Suzy Netflix K Drama Genie Make A Wish Season Preview

Picture: Bae Suzy in Genie, Make a Wish – Netflix

What is the plot of Genie, Make a Wish?

The synopsis for Genie, Make a Wish has been sourced from AsianWiki;

“Genie is a spirit that comes out of lamp. He is full of emotional excess and goes back and forth between different emotions. Ga Young is someone who lacks emotion. She happens to call Genie out of his lamp and is granted 3 wishes to make.”

Kim Woo Bin Netflix K Drama Genie Make A Wish Season Preview

Picture: Kim Woo Bin in Genie, Make a Wish – Netflix

Who are the cast members of Genie, Make a Wish?

The two lead cast members confirmed for Genie, Make a Wish are Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy. Both names should be extremely familiar to Netflix subscribers. Kim Woo Bin plays the role of Genie. He recently starred in the dystopian Netflix K-drama Black Knight in the role of 5-8. He also starred in the K-drama Our Blues in the role of Park Jung Joon.

Kim Woo Bin Netflix K Drama Everything Will Come True Season Everything We Know So Far

Bae Suzy plays the role of Ga Young. The Korean actress has been in a few K-dramas for Netflix, including Vagabond, in the role of Go Hae Ri, and Start-Up as Seo Dal Mi. She has previously starred in the lead role of Doona!

Bae Suzy Netflix K Drama Everything Will Come True Season Everything We Know So Far

The casting of Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy is an exciting reunion for fans of the 2016 K-drama Uncontrollably Fond, where the pair played the romantic leads. Considering the pair already have a ton of chemistry, we expect that to be replicated for Genie, Make a Wish.

The rest of the cast is as follows:

  • Ahn Eun Jin as Mi Ju.
  • Steve Noh as Su Hyeon.
  • Go Gyu Pil as Sayyid.
  • Lee Joo Young as Min Ji.

What is the production status of Genie, Make a Wish?

Development
Filming Scheduled
Filming Ongoing
Post-Production

Filming on the K-drama began on February 3rd, 2024, and ran for several months before ending on October 24th, 2024.

Are you looking forward to watching Genie, Make a Wish on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

