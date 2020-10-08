Netflix K-Drama ‘Start Up’ Season 1: Plot, Cast, Trailer & Release Date

October is a busy month for K-Dramas on Netflix, and one series, in particular, we’re excited to see is the upcoming drama Start-Up. A new weekly K-Drama arriving in Mid-October, we have everything you need to know about Start-Up, including, the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.
Start-Up is an upcoming licensed Netflix Original K-Drama series written by Park Hye Ryun and directed by Oh Choong Hwan.
When is the Start-Up Netflix release date?
The first episode of Start-Up will premiere on Netflix on Saturday, October 17th, 2020.
There will be a total of 16 episodes of Start-Up. Netflix will receive two episodes every week on Saturdays and Sunday until the series finale on December 6th, 2020.
Each episode will have an approximate runtime of 70 minutes.
Start-Up Episode Release Schedule Guide
Episodes of Start-Up will first be broadcast on South Korean cable television network tvN before arriving on Netflix the same day:
|Episode
|tvN Broadcast Date
|Netflix Release Date
|1
|17/10/2020
|17/10/2020
|2
|18/10/2010
|18/10/2010
|3
|24/10/2020
|24/10/2020
|4
|25/10/2020
|25/10/2020
|5
|31/10/2020
|31/10/2020
|6
|01/11/2020
|01/11/2020
|7
|08/11/2020
|08/11/2020
|8
|09/11/2020
|09/11/2020
|9
|15/11/2020
|15/11/2020
|10
|16/11/2020
|16/11/2020
|11
|22/11/2020
|22/11/2020
|12
|23/11/2020
|23/11/2020
|13
|28/11/2020
|28/11/2020
|14
|29/11/2020
|29/11/2020
|15
|05/11/2020
|05/11/2020
|16
|06/11/2020
|06/11/2020
What is the plot of Start-Up?
In the Korean silicon valley, known as Sandbox, many hopeful businessmen and women are in the world of start-up companies. Seo Dal Mi has dreams of becoming Korea’s own Steve Jobs, and with her genius first love, an investor, and a business insider by her side, her dream may be closer than she thinks.
Who are the cast members of Start-Up?
The following cast members have been confirmed as the stars of Start-Up:
|Role
|Cast Member
|Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before?
|Seo Dal Mi
|Bae Suzy
|Vagabond | Access 2014 | You Who Came from the Stars
|Nam Do San
|Nam Joo Hyuk
|Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo | Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryo | The Great Battle
|Han Ji Pyung
|Kim Seon Ho
|Catch the Ghost | 100 Days My Prince | Chief Kim
|Won In Jae
|Kang Han Na
|Designated Survivor: 60 Days | Familiar Wife | Just Between Lovers
|Jung Sa Ha
|Stephanie Lee
|The Last Empress | Partners for Justice | The Great Battle
|Kim Yong San
|Kim Do Wan
|Moment at Eighteen | Miss & Mrs. Cops | The Great Seducer
|Alex Kwon
|Jasper Cho
|Descendants of the Sun | Terius Behind Me | Video Star
|Cha Ah Hyun
|Song Sun Mi
|The Guardians | Memory | Private Lives
|Lee Cheol San
|Yoo Su Bin
|Crash Landing on You | Live | Goodbye to Goodbye
Can Start-Up reach the Korean Cable Television Top 10?
Thanks to its Saturday/Sunday time slot, Start-Up has a huge chance to break into the Korean cable television top 10.
To enter the top 10, only one episode of Start-Up needs to exceed 12.55% in the ratings. To become the highest-rated tvN drama the series will need to beat the Crash Landing on You rating of 21.683%.
For Start-Up to claim the top spot it will need to dethrone The World of the Married with a giant score exceeding 28.371%.
Are you excited for the release of Start-Up on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!