Netflix K-Drama ‘Start Up’ Season 1: Plot, Cast, Trailer & Release Date

October is a busy month for K-Dramas on Netflix, and one series, in particular, we’re excited to see is the upcoming drama Start-Up. A new weekly K-Drama arriving in Mid-October, we have everything you need to know about Start-Up, including, the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Start-Up is an upcoming licensed Netflix Original K-Drama series written by Park Hye Ryun and directed by Oh Choong Hwan.

When is the Start-Up Netflix release date?

The first episode of Start-Up will premiere on Netflix on Saturday, October 17th, 2020.

There will be a total of 16 episodes of Start-Up. Netflix will receive two episodes every week on Saturdays and Sunday until the series finale on December 6th, 2020.

Each episode will have an approximate runtime of 70 minutes.

Start-Up Episode Release Schedule Guide

Episodes of Start-Up will first be broadcast on South Korean cable television network tvN before arriving on Netflix the same day:

Episode tvN Broadcast Date Netflix Release Date 1 17/10/2020 17/10/2020 2 18/10/2010 18/10/2010 3 24/10/2020 24/10/2020 4 25/10/2020 25/10/2020 5 31/10/2020 31/10/2020 6 01/11/2020 01/11/2020 7 08/11/2020 08/11/2020 8 09/11/2020 09/11/2020 9 15/11/2020 15/11/2020 10 16/11/2020 16/11/2020 11 22/11/2020 22/11/2020 12 23/11/2020 23/11/2020 13 28/11/2020 28/11/2020 14 29/11/2020 29/11/2020 15 05/11/2020 05/11/2020 16 06/11/2020 06/11/2020

What is the plot of Start-Up?

In the Korean silicon valley, known as Sandbox, many hopeful businessmen and women are in the world of start-up companies. Seo Dal Mi has dreams of becoming Korea’s own Steve Jobs, and with her genius first love, an investor, and a business insider by her side, her dream may be closer than she thinks.

Who are the cast members of Start-Up?

The following cast members have been confirmed as the stars of Start-Up:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Seo Dal Mi Bae Suzy Vagabond | Access 2014 | You Who Came from the Stars Nam Do San Nam Joo Hyuk Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo | Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryo | The Great Battle Han Ji Pyung Kim Seon Ho Catch the Ghost | 100 Days My Prince | Chief Kim Won In Jae Kang Han Na Designated Survivor: 60 Days | Familiar Wife | Just Between Lovers Jung Sa Ha Stephanie Lee The Last Empress | Partners for Justice | The Great Battle Kim Yong San Kim Do Wan Moment at Eighteen | Miss & Mrs. Cops | The Great Seducer Alex Kwon Jasper Cho Descendants of the Sun | Terius Behind Me | Video Star Cha Ah Hyun Song Sun Mi The Guardians | Memory | Private Lives Lee Cheol San Yoo Su Bin Crash Landing on You | Live | Goodbye to Goodbye

Can Start-Up reach the Korean Cable Television Top 10?

Thanks to its Saturday/Sunday time slot, Start-Up has a huge chance to break into the Korean cable television top 10.

To enter the top 10, only one episode of Start-Up needs to exceed 12.55% in the ratings. To become the highest-rated tvN drama the series will need to beat the Crash Landing on You rating of 21.683%.

For Start-Up to claim the top spot it will need to dethrone The World of the Married with a giant score exceeding 28.371%.

Are you excited for the release of Start-Up on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!