Netflix K-Drama ‘Our Blues’ Season 1: Coming to Netflix in April 2022

Lee Byung Hun and Shin Min Ah will star in the upcoming K-Drama series Our Blue on Netflix in April 2022.

by @JRobinsonWoN
Published on February 15th, 2022, 4:44 am EST

With 2022 in full swing, we begin to learn more about the exciting new K Dramas headed to Netflix in Spring 2022. Little was previously known about the series Our Blue, but we’ve recently learned that the tvN drama will debut on Netflix in April 2022. Below is everything we know so far Our Blues season 1 on Netflix.

Our Blues is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original romantic drama series written by Noh Hee Kyung, and directed by Kim Kyu Tae.

When is the Our Blues season 1 Netflix release date?

The first episode of Our Blues will debut on Netflix on Saturday, April 9th, 2022.

There will be a total of 20 episodes which will be broadcast across ten weeks, with two episodes released every week on Saturdays and Sundays. The 20th and final episode will be released on Sunday, June 12th, 2022.

Each episode will have an approximate run time of 70 minutes.

Our Blues season 1 episode release schedule

Before episodes of Our Blues are available on Netflix, they will first be broadcast on the South Korean cable television network tvN:

Episode tvN Broadcast Date Netflix Release Date
1 09/04/2022 09/04/2022
2 10/04/2022 10/04/2022
3 16/04/2022 16/04/2022
4 17/04/2022 17/04/2022
5 23/04/2022 23/04/2022
6 24/04/2022 24/04/2022
7 30/04/2022 30/04/2022
8 01/05/2022 01/05/2022
9 07/05/2022 07/05/2022
10 08/05/2022 08/05/2022
11 14/05/2022 14/05/2022
12 15/05/2022 15/05/2022
13 21/05/2022 21/05/2022
14 22/05/2022 22/05/2022
15 28/05/2022 28/05/2022
16 29/05/2022 29/05/2022
17 04/06/2022 04/06/2022
18 05/06/2022 05/06/2022
19 11/06/2022 11/06/2022
20 12/06/2022 12/06/2022

 

What is the plot of Our Blues?

Life on the island of Jeju is the perfect escape for those fleeing from city life, and it’s also the perfect home for those unlucky in love to find their soul mates.

Who are the cast members of Our Blues season 1?

If you’ve actively been watching lots of Netflix’s line-up of K-Dramas over the past couple of years then you will recognize many of the names attached to Our Blues.

Lee Byung Hun had a brief appearance in Netflix’s smash hit series Squid Game as the Front Man aka Hwang In-Ho, the overseer of the games, and the brother of detective Hwang Jun-Ho.

Shin Min Ah only just recently starred in the extremely popular series Hometown Cha Cha Cha but has also been a fan favorite of Chief of Staff.

Lee Byung Hun (T.Left) Shin Min Ah (C. Left) Cha Seung Won (C. Right), Lee Jung Eun (T. Right), Uhm Jung Hwa (B. Left), Kim Woo Bin (center), Han Ji Min (B. Right)

Below are the leads of Our Blues season 1:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before?
Lee Dong Seok Lee Byung Hun Squid Game | Mr. Sunshine | IRIS
Min Seon Ah Shin Min Ah Chief of Staff | Hometown Cha Cha Cha | Oh My Venus
Choi Han Soo Cha Seung Won A Korean Odyssey | You’re All Surrounded | City Hall
Jung Eun Hee Lee Jung Eun Law School | A Piece of Your Mind | When the Camellia Blooms
Go Mi Ran Uhm Jung Hwa Witch’s Romance | Montage | Dancing Queen
Park Jung Joon Kim Woo Bin School 2013 | The Heirs | Uncontrollably Fond
Lee Young Ok Han Ji Min One Spring Night | Familiar Wife | Rooftop Prince

Below are the supporting cast members of Our Blues season 1:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before?
Kang Ok Dong Kim Hye Ja Dear My Friends | Unkind Woman | Mom’s Dead Upset
Hyun Cheon Hee Go Doo Shim Go With | My Mister | When the Camellia Blooms
Jung Hyun Bae Hyun Sung Hospital Playlist | Love Playlist | Extraordinary You
Bang Young Joo Roh Yoon Seo *Debuting in Our Blues*

Are you looking forward to watching Our Blues on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

