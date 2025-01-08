New K-Dramas on Netflix in January 2025

It’s going to be another busy year for K-dramas on Netflix, but January is off to a modest start, with only a couple of new dramas being added to the library.

In case you missed them, we’ve also tracked the latest K-drama releases in December 2024 and all the new K-dramas coming in 2025 and beyond.

New Netflix Original K-Dramas on Netflix in January 2025

Trauma Code: Heroes on Call (Season 1) N

Episodes: 8

Genre: Drama, Medical | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Ju Ji Hoon, Choo Young Woo, Yoon Gyung Ho, Ha Young, Jeong Jae Kwang

Netflix Release Date: January 24th, 2025

“Baek Kang Hyuk is a genius trauma surgeon who has performed surgeries in conflict zones worldwide. He is confident in his abilities and has a bulldozer-like personality when he thinks he is doing the right thing. He begins to work at a university hospital and leads the severe trauma team there. The severe trauma team is a double-edged sword for the university hospital. This is because as the severe trauma team saves more patients, the hospital goes further in the red financially.”

New Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in January 2025

When the Stars Gossip (Season 1) N

Episodes: 16 (Bi-Weekly)

Genre: Comedy, Romance, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Lee Min Ho, Gong Hyo Jin, Oh Jung Se, Han Ji Eun, Kim Joo Heon

Netflix Release Date: January 4th, 2025

Gong Ryong, a doctor who is staying at a space station as a tourist, is secretly the son of the wealthiest conglomerate in Korea, where he meets Commander Eve Kim, a strict perfectionist on her first mission. Soon, sparks fly, and the pair begin to fall in love.

Returning Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix

Sorry Not Sorry (Season 1) N – South Korea Only

Episodes: 12 (Weekly )

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Jeon So Min, Choi Daniel, Gong Min Jung, Jang Hee Ryung, Kim Mu Jun

Netflix Finale Date: February 27th, 2025 | New Episodes: Thursday

Dumped overnight, Ji Song Yi is left burdened by the difficulties of single life, part-time jobs, and paying off her newlywed home loan. She keeps up the ruse of being a happily married woman to save herself from being estranged from the married townswomen.

Check In Hanyang (Season 1) N – Select Regions

Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, Historical, Romance | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Bae In Hyuk, Kim Ji Eun, Jung Gun Joo, Park Jae Chan, Han Jae Suk

Netflix Finale Date: February 9th, 2025 | New Episodes: Saturday and Sunday

While the trailer for the series was shared on YouTube’s official K-Drama account, it is only available to stream in select regions such as South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Hong Kong.

The customer is king at Yongcheonru, the grandest guesthouse in Joseon. Four new interns begin to work at the guesthouse, one of which is Lee Eun, a Joseon Prince who is keeping his identity hidden. Hong Deok Soo dreams of becoming the general manager of Yongcheonru but keeps her identity hidden and pretends to be a man. Meanwhile, Chun Jun Hwa, who will inherit the guesthouse, has no interest but is forced to become an intern by his father. Lastly, Go Soo Ra’s goal is to be promoted and hired as a full-time employee.

