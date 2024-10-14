New K-Dramas on Netflix in November 2024

November is starting to take shape for new K-dramas on Netflix. This month, we will see the arrival of the romantic comedy Mr. Plankton and the drama-thriller When the Phone Rings arrives with weekly episodes. A Virtuous Business also continues and will conclude in mid-November 2024.

October will be another steady month for new K-dramas on Netflix, but like September, there’s still time for more titles to be announced. This month, subscribers can look forward to the historical-action movie Uprising and the JTBC 90s period drama A Virtuous Business on Netflix.

New Netflix Original K-Dramas on Netflix in November 2024

Mr. Plankton (Season 1) N

Episodes: 8

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Woo Do Hwan, Lee You Mi, Oh Jung Se, Kim Hae Sook, Kim Min Seok

Netflix Release Date: November 8th, 2024

Since her breakout role in Squid Game, Lee You Mi has starred in huge K-dramas such as All of Us Are Dead and Strong Girl Namsoon.

Hae Jo is a man whose heart is empty because he owns nothing. Hae Jo dreams of a colorful future away from his gloomy plankton-like life where he feels like he doesn’t belong anywhere and doesn’t have anyone he cares about. Jo Jae Mi is someone who will give Hae Jo an infinite amount of love and want to become his family.

New Weekly K-dramas on Netflix in November 2024

When the Phone Rings (Season 1) N

Episodes: 12

Genre: Drama| Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin, Heo Nam Jun, Jang Gyu Ri, Jin Kyung

Netflix Release Date: November 15th, 2024 | New Episodes: Friday, Saturday

Baek Sa Eon is the youngest presidential spokesman in Korea and has already spent time in his career as a war correspondent, hostage negotiator, and main anchorman. Thanks to his marriage to Hong Hui Ju being one of convenience, the pair have spent the last three years pretending to be happily married, when in reality, they don’t communicate with each other and rarely have meals together. Hui Ju suffers from mutism after an accident in childhood, which led her to work as a sign language interpreter in court and on TV. But on the day Hui Ju is kidnapped, her marriage to Baek Sa Eon changes forever.

Returning Weekly K-dramas on Netflix in November 2024

A Virtuous Business (Season 1) N

Episodes: 12

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 90 Minutes

Cast: Kim So Yeon, Yeon Woo Jin, Kim Sung Ryung, Kim Sun Young, Lee Se Hee

Netflix Finale Date: November 17th, 2024 | New Episodes: Saturday, Sunday

At the time of writing, only two episodes of A Virtuous Business have been released on Netflix and broadcast on JTBC. The series is off to a healthy start, with a nationwide rating of 4.544% for its second episode. We look forward to seeing how the series gets on week to week!

In a rural South Korean village in 1992, four women began to sell adult products door-to-door during an era when “sex” was still taboo. Ahead of their time, the “Bangpan Sisters” give a healthy dose of sexual energy into the world of couples and singles.

