Find Out Your ‘Squid Game’ Player Number and Chances of Survival

Fans of Squid Game can now find out their fate!

Ever wondered what number you’d be in Squid Game and how many of the games from season 1 you’d survive? Well, we’ve come up with a game that tells you just that! Use the tool below to enter your full name or nickname and you’ll get to see your odds of survival.

Enter your name and we’ll assign you a number just like in the show. You’ll be assigned a number between 002 and 455 (and no, you can’t get 001 – that’s reserved for Il-nam!). But your journey doesn’t end there. The generator goes beyond just assigning you a number; it simulates your progress through each of the show’s deadly games.
Your survival will be tested through six increasingly challenging games from season 1:

  1. Red Light, Green Light – Can you remain perfectly still when it matters?
  2. Honeycomb/Dalgona – Test your steady hand and patience
  3. Tug of War – Your strength and teamwork are put to the test
  4. Marbles – Strategy and luck determine your fate
  5. Glass Bridge – Choose wisely, or face elimination
  6. Squid Game – The final challenge

Whether you emerged victorious or met an unfortunate end, you can share your results with friends through social media or messaging platforms. Challenge them to see if they can survive longer than you did!

Note: This is a fan-made tool created for entertainment purposes only. No actual harm comes to players, unlike in the show!

Poster Netflix Synopsis: "Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits -- with deadly high stakes."

Rating: TV-MA
Language: Korean
Genre: Action, Drama, Mystery
Cast: Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Nandito Hidayattullah Putra
Season Additions:
  • - Season 2 was added to Netflix on December 26th, 2024
  • - Season 1 was added to Netflix on September 17th, 2021
