Korean Spy-Thriller ‘Yaksha: Ruthless Operations’ is Coming to Netflix in April 2022

It’s already been a busy year for new K-Dramas on Netflix, but it has been extremely quiet for movies. Thankfully, the incredibly exciting spy-thriller, Yaksha: Ruthless Operations, starring Squid Game’s Park Hae Soo, is coming to Netflix in April 2022. Here’s everything we know so far about Yaksha: Ruthless Operations.

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original spy-thriller film from screenwriters Na Hyun and Ahn Sang Hoon. It’s only the second time in the director’s seat for Na Hyun, who previously directed the action-thriller The Prison.

Despite the continued growth of South Korean titles on Netflix, Yaksha: Ruthless Operations is only the 2nd movie from the Korean peninsula on Netflix in 2022.

When is the Yaksha: Ruthless Operations Netflix release date?

Outside of South Korea the spy-thriller Yaksha: Ruthless Operations will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix on Friday, April 8th, 2022.

What is the plot of Yaksha: Ruthless Operations?

Kang In, the cold-blooded leader of a secret NIS Operations, takes up an extremely dangerous mission in Shenyang, China. In a city full of spies where the danger lies around every corner, Kang In’s greatest adversary arrives in the form of Ji Hoon, a no-nonsense prosecutor from the Seoul Central District who is prepared to follow the law, no matter the cost.

What is the runtime of Yaksha: Ruthless Operations?

It has been confirmed that the South Korean spy-thriller has a runtime of 125 minutes.

Who are the cast members of Yaksha: Ruthless Operations?

Many Netflix subscribers will be familiar with lead actor Park Hae Soo, who appeared in 2021’s worldwide phenomenon Squid Game as Chang Sang Woo or “No. 218.” Hae Soo gave an incredible performance alongside fellow actors Lee Jung Jae and Jung Ho Yeon, which lead to the incredibly dramatic and heart-wrenching finale.

Below is the list of the cast of Yaksha: Ruthless Operations:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Kang In Sol Kyung Gu Hope | The Tower | The Book of Fish Ji Hoon Park Hae Soo Squid Game | Prison Playbook | Chimera Deputy Hong Yang Dong Geun The Three Musketeers | Dr. Gang | School Hee Won Lee El When the Devil Calls Your Name | Matrimonial Chaos | Liar Game Jae Gyu Song Jae Rim Secret Mother | Two Weeks | Moon Embracing the Sun Jung Dae Park Jin Young The Devil Judge | When My Love Blooms | He Is Psychometric

