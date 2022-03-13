tvN K-Drama ‘Black Dog: Being a Teacher’ Season 1 is Coming to Netflix in April 2022

Alongside the originals, more and more licensed K-Dramas have been heading to Netflix in 2022. An exciting new addition coming to Netflix in April 2022 is the heartfelt k-drama Black Dog: Being a Teacher. As one of the few tvN dramas that didn’t release as a Netflix Original, it was only a matter of time before Black Dog would make its way to Netflix.

Black Dog: Being a Teacher is a South Korean drama series from popular cable network tvN. The series was broadcast i2.2wn late 2o19, from December 16th to February 4th, 2o20. Netflix’s deal with CJ ENM, the parent company of tvN didn’t come into effect until 2020, which is one of the reasons why the series didn’t release as a Netflix Original.

When is Black Dog: Being a Teacher arrive on Netflix?

It has been confirmed that on Tuesday, April 5th, 2022, all 16 episodes of Black Dog: Being a Teacher will be available to stream on Netflix.

What is the plot of Black Dog: Being a Teacher?

Go Ha Neul had dreams of becoming a teacher, thanks to being inspired by a teacher from her childhood who saved her life. Go Ha Neul earns a short-term position at a cut-throat private school, where she is determined to help her new pupils achieve their dreams.

What are the episode run times?

Each episode has an estimated run time of 75 minutes.

Are you excited for the release of Black Dog: Being a Teacher? Let us know in the comments below!