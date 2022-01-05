Netflix Anime ‘Tiger & Bunny’ Season 2 Coming in April 2022

For the first time in 11 years, new episodes of Tiger & Bunny are coming, and they will be exclusively availble to stream on Netflix when it premieres in April 2022.

Tiger & Bunny 2 is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original anime series, created by the anime studio Sunrise. The series is also a sequel to the original 2011 anime.

When is the Tiger & Bunny 2 Netflix release date?

With the release of the trailer, we can now confirm that Tiger & Bunny 2 will premiere on Netflix on Friday, April 8th, 2022.

What is the Tiger Bunny 2 episode count?

It has been confirmed there will be a total of 25 episodes of Tiger Bunny 2, however, only the first 13 episodes will be available upon release. The remaining 12 episodes will arrive on Netflix at a later unconfirmed releae date.

What is the plot of Tiger Bunny 2?

In the year 1978, in an alternate version of New York City, superpowered individuals knon as NEXT roam the city as superheroes for hire. The most famous heroes work for a sponsor company, and their costumes are a superpowered advetisement board. Their heroic feats and activity are tracked on Hero TV, and by the end of the season the. highest ranekd hero is crowned as “King of Heroes.”

Veteran hero Kotetsu T. Kaburagi aka Wild Tiger is paired with rookie hero Barnaby Brooks Jr. as the pair share the same superpower. But despite sharing the same powers, the pair have trouble working together, constantly clashing over their philosophies on what it means to be a superhero.

Who are the cast members of Tiger & Bunny 2?

The only two confirmed cast members for Tiger & Bunny 2 are Hiroaki Hirata and Masakazu Morita who will reprise their roles of Kotetsu T. Kaburagi and Barnaby Brooks Jr., respectively.

Is Tiger & Bunny available to stream on Netflix?

The first anime series of Tiger & Bunny is currently availble to stream on Netflix in 38 countries around the world, including the United States, UK, Australia and Canada.

Are you excited for the release of Tiger & Bunny on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!