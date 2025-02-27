‘Kraven The Hunter’ Gets Netflix Streaming Release Date

Serving as the sixth installment in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (dubbed the SSU), Kraven the Hunter slashed its way into theaters across the United States back in mid-December and is now confirmed to be heading to Netflix (at least in the US) in March 2025. Here’s what you need to know about the Netflix streaming release of Kraven the Hunter.

Directed by J. C. Chandor, the new film sees Aaron Taylor-Johnson play the role of Sergei Kravinoff (aka Kraven), who becomes a feared hunter after a rough upbringing from his father. Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe, who round out the movie’s cast, had a relatively tame time at the box office following its December 13th theatrical release. The release of Kraven the Hunter actually marks a significant milestone for Sony’s efforts in the Spider-Man Universe, with The Wrap reporting that although there are additional Spider-Man movies on the way, Kraven the Hunter is the last spin-off for the moment.

The new movie received mixed reviews, with many calling it disjointed and messy. Manuel Betancourt of KPCC—NPR Los Angeles was most succinct in his criticism, saying the movie broke his brain.

Kraven the Hunter Coming to Netflix A Month Earlier Than Expected in the US

The movie will be available on Netflix courtesy of Sony Pictures’ first window deal, which was struck in 2021 and has been active since 2022. This deal has brought dozens of movies to Netflix following their theatrical release.

For the most part, Sony Pictures movies come to Netflix around 120 days (4 months) after release. That would place the release for April 12th, 2025, although we’re happy to report that the movie will actually be arriving much earlier than anticipated, with the film confirmed for release on Netflix US on March 13th, 2025.

Netflix will stream the movie for 18 months before it is released on Disney-owned services, such as Hulu, Disney+, or both.

For an expanded look at the other Sony movies coming to Netflix in the US throughout 2025 (including the third Venom movie), check out our Sony Pictures release schedule guide for the United States here. It also contains removal dates for some other Spider-Man titles, such as Madame Web and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which will depart for Disney-owned services in 2025.

Will Kraven the Hunter be on Netflix in Other Countries?

The deal outlined above applies only to Netflix in the United States, but several other countries get Sony Pictures movies in quick succession after their theatrical release date.

India receives new Sony movies around the same time as the United States (sometimes a week or two earlier), with other Asian territories like Hong Kong, South Korea, Thailand, and the Philippines getting movies just a few months later (so around the Summer for Kraven the Hunter).

Then you’ve got all the other countries like the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada, which usually have to wait between 2 and 3 years for new Sony movies to touch down, so you’ll get it between 2026 and 2028.

Are you looking forward to watching Kraven the Hunter on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.