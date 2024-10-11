Netflix News and Previews

‘Ladies First’ Casts Rosamund Pike and Sacha Baron Cohen in New Netflix Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike star in Netflix's upcoming comedy Ladies First.

Jacob Robinson What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
Ladies First Netflix Comedy Movie Preview

Picture: Sacha Baron Cohen (left) and Rosamund Pike (right).

Rosamund Pike and Sacha Baron Cohen will lead Liza Chasin’s next comedy on Netflix, Ladies First. Cohen will star as a womanizing man who one day wakes up in a parallel world dominated by women. Here’s everything we know so far.

Ladies First is an upcoming Netflix Original comedy movie directed by Thea Sharrock (Me Before You) and written by Katie Silberman (Booksmart), Natalie Krinsky (The Broken Hearts Gallery), and Cinco Paul (Despicable Me). Liza Chasin produces the film for 3dot Productions, Eleonore Dailly, Edouard de Lachomette, and Four By Two Films. 

The film is part of Liza Chasin’s creative partnership with Netflix. Chasin’s latest films on Netflix are the romance drama Lonely Planet, starring Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth, and the upcoming movie The Life List, starring Sofia Carson.

What is the plot of Ladies First?

Netflix has provided a logline for the film:

“A womanizer gets a real wakeup call when he finds himself in a world dominated by women – a fiery female counterpart makes things far more complicated.”

Who is in the cast of Ladies First?

So far, only Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike are confirmed for Ladies First.

Given the film’s premise, we expect a large female ensemble cast to accompany Rosamund Pike.

Sacha Baron Cohen is known for his comedy performances and films, especially his blend of exposè comedy with iconic characters such as Borat, Ali G, and Bruno. Previous Netflix titles that Cohen has starred in are The Trial of the Chicago 7 and The Spy.

Ladies First Sacha Baron Cohen Netflix Comedy Movie

Picture: Sacha Baron Cohen as Borat (left) and Bruno (right)

Rosamund Pike is most well known for her performance as Amy Dunne in David Fincher’s Gone Girl. She was also a Bond girl in Die Another Day, Helen in Jack Reacher, and Jane Bennet in Pride & Prejudice. She recently starred in Amazon’s viral sensation Saltburn

Ladies First Rosamund Pike Netflix Comedy Movie

Picture: Rosamund Pike in Gone Girl (left) and Saltburn (right)

What is the production status of Ladies First?

Development
Filming Scheduled
Filming Ongoing
Post-Production

The film is still in development, and no filming dates are currently listed for Ladies First. We expect to learn more soon.

Are you looking forward to watching Ladies First on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

What's on Netflix Avatar Written by

Jacob joined What's on Netflix in 2018 as a fulltime writer having worked in numerous other industries until that point. Jacob covers all things Netflix whether that's TV or movies but specializes in covering new anime and K-dramas. Resides in Norwich in the United Kingdom.

Newest Articles - Netflix News and Previews

'Peaky Blinders' Netflix Movie: Production Underway & 5 Returning Cast Members Article Teaser Photo

'Peaky Blinders' Netflix Movie: Production Underway & 5 Returning Cast Members
Netflix is Producing a 'Pride and Prejudice' Television Adaptation Article Teaser Photo

Netflix is Producing a 'Pride and Prejudice' Television Adaptation
'Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld' Netflix Animated Series: December 2024 Release & What We Know So Far Article Teaser Photo

'Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld' Netflix Animated Series: December 2024 Release & What We Know So Far
'Nobody Wants This' Season 2 on Netflix: Renewal Confirmed & What We Know So Far Article Teaser Photo

'Nobody Wants This' Season 2 on Netflix: Renewal Confirmed & What We Know So Far

Recommended

Rosamund Pike To Star in Silicon Valley Netflix Drama Series ‘Thumblite’

Rosamund Pike To Star in Silicon Valley Netflix Drama Series ‘Thumblite’

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

Most Watched Netflix Original Films Released Before 2022 and Insights on Film Strategy

Most Watched Netflix Original Films Released Before 2022 and Insights on Film Strategy

‘Bridgerton’ Season 4: Filming Underway & New Cast Members Announced

‘Bridgerton’ Season 4: Filming Underway & New Cast Members Announced

Everything Revealed on Day 4 of Netflix’s Geeked Week

Everything Revealed on Day 4 of Netflix’s Geeked Week

The 15 Best Limited Series on Netflix in 2024

The 15 Best Limited Series on Netflix in 2024

Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in November 2024

Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in November 2024

Sports Documentaries Still Coming to Netflix in 2024

Sports Documentaries Still Coming to Netflix in 2024