‘Ladies First’ Casts Rosamund Pike and Sacha Baron Cohen in New Netflix Comedy

Rosamund Pike and Sacha Baron Cohen will lead Liza Chasin’s next comedy on Netflix, Ladies First. Cohen will star as a womanizing man who one day wakes up in a parallel world dominated by women. Here’s everything we know so far.

Ladies First is an upcoming Netflix Original comedy movie directed by Thea Sharrock (Me Before You) and written by Katie Silberman (Booksmart), Natalie Krinsky (The Broken Hearts Gallery), and Cinco Paul (Despicable Me). Liza Chasin produces the film for 3dot Productions, Eleonore Dailly, Edouard de Lachomette, and Four By Two Films.

The film is part of Liza Chasin’s creative partnership with Netflix. Chasin’s latest films on Netflix are the romance drama Lonely Planet, starring Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth, and the upcoming movie The Life List, starring Sofia Carson.

What is the plot of Ladies First?

Netflix has provided a logline for the film:

“A womanizer gets a real wakeup call when he finds himself in a world dominated by women – a fiery female counterpart makes things far more complicated.”

Who is in the cast of Ladies First?

So far, only Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike are confirmed for Ladies First.

Given the film’s premise, we expect a large female ensemble cast to accompany Rosamund Pike.

Sacha Baron Cohen is known for his comedy performances and films, especially his blend of exposè comedy with iconic characters such as Borat, Ali G, and Bruno. Previous Netflix titles that Cohen has starred in are The Trial of the Chicago 7 and The Spy.

Rosamund Pike is most well known for her performance as Amy Dunne in David Fincher’s Gone Girl. She was also a Bond girl in Die Another Day, Helen in Jack Reacher, and Jane Bennet in Pride & Prejudice. She recently starred in Amazon’s viral sensation Saltburn.

What is the production status of Ladies First?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

The film is still in development, and no filming dates are currently listed for Ladies First. We expect to learn more soon.

Are you looking forward to watching Ladies First on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!