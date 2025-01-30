‘Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta’ Brazilian Documentary on Beloved Pop-Star Coming to Netflix in 2025

Anitta, one of the biggest stars of Latin America, will star in her own documentary on Netflix, Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta. Coming to Netflix in 2025, here’s everything we know about Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta on Netflix.

Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta is an upcoming Brazilian Netflix Original documentary directed by João Wainer and Pedro Cantelmo and written by Maria Ribeiro. Felipe Britto and Chapaval Lebensztajn are the executive producers.

Who is Anitta?

Annita, aka Larissa de Macedo Machado, is one of the leading figures of Latin American music, and throughout her career since breaking out 12 years ago, she has amassed an enormous fan following. At the 65th Grammys she was nominated for best new comer, and her sixth album was nominated for Best Latin Pop Album at the 67th Grammys. Throughout her career, she has collaborated with other massive stars such as Madonna, The Weeknd, Cardi B, Major Lazer, J Balvin, Diplo, Peso Pluma, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, TXT, Black Eyed Peas, Missy Elliott, Tyga, Maluma, and many others. She is Brazils’s biggest pop star, with 17.9 million YouTube subscribers and over 8.5 billion views, and is followed by more than 64.3 million people on Instagram.

Outside of music, Anitta is also a model and actress who has starred in her series Go Anitta (2018), and Anitta: Made in Honório (2020). She also starred in Netflix’s beloved series Elite.

Anitta had the following to say about the project:

"This is the first time the public will get to see the Larissa that exists behind Anitta, without any filters. I gave so much of myself for Anitta to exist. Moments of connection with myself became increasingly rare and brief. But this came at a high cost – physically and mentally. Over the nearly 15 years of my career, I dedicated myself to creating a strong, independent, and unbeatable persona. Now, it's time to show Larissa intimately, through the lens of someone special who knew me before I even thought of becoming Anitta. The film is beautiful, emotional, and honest. I believe it will surprise a lot of people."

What is the plot of Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta?

Netflix has provided a synopsis for Anitta:

“Everyone has seen Anitta, the creature, but Larissa, her creator, is still a secret that only those closest to her can access. While Anitta flies towards the top, it is Larissa who deals with the pressure of navigating the turbulent waters generated by so much success. Through the intimate gaze of a former crush from her youth, the filmreveals the surprising Larissa and follows her journey of self-discovery as she facesphysical and emotional challenges that lead her to rethink her priorities in life and career.”

Who stars in Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta?

It’s unclear if any special guests will be featured in the documentary. However, without stating the obvious it will star Anitta.

When is Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta coming to Netflix?

As part of the title announcement, Netflix confirmed that the series will be launched on the streaming service sometime in 2025.

An exact release date has yet to be revealed.

Are you excited to watch Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!