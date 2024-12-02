Netflix TUDUM and Geeked Week Showcases Will Return in 2025

Netflix will be bringing back its two main showcases for 2025 after Netflix TUDUM took a year’s hiatus in 2024. The two events have been Netflix’s way of previewing its upcoming slate of movies and series from around the globe.

Netflix TUDUM, not to be confused with the website of the same name, first came about in January 2020 to showcase all manner of Netflix shows and movies. The first-ever event was an in-person Brazil event focused primarily on titles from that region initially, although many English-language shows also attended. A second, digital-only showcase took place later that year, with the show returning again digitally only in September 2021 and 2022, although each showcase expanded the variety of content featured.

In 2023, the show transitioned into a live event in São Paulo, Brazil. Over 25,000 fans were in attendance across several days at a convention center, which featured numerous activations. In addition, a live stream was broadcast to the world, with some huge stars in attendance and some major news, first looks, and release dates announced.

Sadly, the event did not return in 2024. It’s unclear why TUDUM skipped this year, but it could be the case that it’s transitioning to a bi-annual event akin to how Disney runs its fan event, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, which returned in 2024 and is next scheduled for 2026.

The news of its return in 2025 came via a Variety interview with Shelly Gillyard, Netflix’s vice president of U.S. and Canada series marketing, earlier this year. “Tudum, we’re excited to have come back again next year. We’re in the early planning stages of that,” Gillyard told the trade.

Geeked Week May Be Combined with Netflix TUDUM in 2025

Geeked Week saw its biggest update in 2024, transitioning from an online-only event in prior years to an in-person event in Atlanta. The week, we had a slew of announcements in the build-up to a live stream on September 20th, with One Piece star Joe Manganiello hosting with the help of Cobra Kai’s Xolo Maridueña and Jacob Bertrand. The showcase was pretty good, and there were definitely a few surprises throughout the livestream, even if the rest of the week felt a little empty.

At the end of the live event, it wasn’t confirmed by either those on the live stream or Netflix Geeked socials that there were plans to bring the show back for 2025. The Variety report mentioned that Geeked Week will return in 2025, although it’s unclear in what format.

The report suggests that Geeked Week could be combined with Netflix TUDUM, a first, as they’ve traditionally been several months apart. Gillyard floated the idea, “Are there ways in which we could potentially combine the events? So we’re still talking about that early days, but this genre and ‘Geeked’ titles and the ‘Geeked’ fandom is something we will always find ways to celebrate.”

Those are the two main Netflix showcases coming up, but don’t forget that we’re still waiting for more Next on Netflix reveals for 2025. So far, we’ve had the Turkish movie and series unveiling, plus slate reveals for Korean movies and Dutch titles, and yesterday, Netflix showed off its broader international slate to the press. Netflix UK is planning for a slate reveal in late January, and we suspect the main US Next on Netflix reveals will also be in January 2025. We’ve also heard we may also get some reveals during the NFL Games on Christmas Day. Fingers crossed.

Are you looking forward to Netflix TUDUM or Geeked Week in 2025? Let us know in the comments and of course, the second we get more details, we’ll let you know!