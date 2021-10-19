‘Lies and Deceit’: Spanish Thriller Series Coming to Netflix in November 2021

The Spanish thriller series remake of the British series Liar is coming to Netflix globally in November 2021. First released on ATRESplayer Premium in April 2020, all six episodes of Lies and Deceit season 1 hit Netflix on November 15th, 2021.

The Spanish mystery series which is based on the book by Harry and Jack Williams first released at the beginning of the pandemic on the premium Spanish SVOD service which as of December 2020 has just shy of 500,000 subscribers. It was released under the name of Mentiras but will be called Lies and Deceit on Netflix around the globe.

Curro Novallas is behind the series and serves as the writer and director. Novallas is no stranger to Netflix having worked on Netflix’s High Seas (Alta Mar) and is currently hard as work as an executive producer on the TV mini-series Los Protegidos: El regreso which is destined for Atresplayer Premium.

The series is headlined by Ángela Cremonte who plays Laura Munar who wakes up one morning and suspects that she had been drugged and raped by a well-respected surgeon (played by Javier Rey). The series looks back at the event during the ongoing legal case the literature teacher brings against him.

Given the series seeks to tell both sides of the story, you’ll be left questioning throughout as to whether Laura or Xavier is lying.

Also among the cast for the series includes Manuela Velasco (REC), Paco Tous (Money Heist), Clara Segura (The Sea Inside), Miquel Fernández (All I See Is You) and Eva Llorach (Quién te cantará).

Reviews for the series were generally good with Bluper, an entertainment column within a Spanish newspaper, saying that the series is “necessary” and praises the cinematography throughout and is light on filler.

On IMDb, the series sits at a 6.9 out of 10.

Will you be checking out Lies and Deceit when it hits Netflix on November 15th? Let us know in the comments down below.