‘K-On!’ Anime Series & Movie Leaving Netflix in November 2021

Both Netflix in the United States and Canada are set to lose the anime series K-On! with all 41 episodes across two seasons leaving Netflix on November 15th, 2021. In addition, the movie which is available on Netflix US will also depart.

Based on the manga series by Kakifly, the renowned anime series ran for two seasons between 2009 and 2010 on TBS. The musical teen series is licensed in North America by Sentai Filmworks.

Here’s what you can expect from the story of K-On! if you fancy giving it a go before it departs:

“When they’re not gorging themselves on sugary snacks, four aspiring high school musicians crank out catchy tunes as members of the Light Music Club.”

Netflix only began streaming the anime from November 15th, 2019 suggesting that Netflix only acquired the streaming rights for a couple of years and does not intend to renew.

As we mentioned, the companion movie was released in 2011 and simply titled K-on! the movie arrived on Netflix alongside the series in November 2019 is also set to depart the streaming service with a notice showing that the last day to watch is November 14th.

Both the series and movie arrived on Netflix with both the original Japanese audio and English dub.

November is going to be a busy month for anime removals beyond just K-On! leaving. In the US, Maid-Sama!, Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions! and CLANNAD and Haikyu!! are also set to leave. That’s on top of One Punch Man set to leave in October 2021 too.

Where will K-On! stream next?

The good news is that the series is currently widely available outside of Netflix. Both Hulu and Peacock are streaming both seasons of the anime. The anime streaming service HiDive also carries the series in the US.

In Canada, only HiDive carries the series currently meaning you’ll need to seek out alternative methods of watching.

Will you miss K-On! when it departs Netflix in November 2021? Let us know win the comments.