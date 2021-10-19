When will ‘Supergirl’ Seasons 1-6 Leave Netflix?

Supergirl’s sixth and final season has just touched down on Netflix US with many other regions having received episodes weekly. With all six seasons now available that sadly means a clock begins counting down as to when we will see Supergirl leave Netflix. Here’s when that’s set to be.

Supergirl is a superhero drama series broadcast on The CW and based on the comic-book character of the same name by DC Comics.

Beginning its life on CBS, it wasn’t originally clear whether or not Supergirl would come to Netflix given that Netflix’s extensive output deal only applied to The CW. Those fears were laid to rest when all of season 1 first touched down on Netflix in the US in September 2016.

Every year since new seasons were moved to The CW before dropping onto Netflix often just a week or so after their respective season finales aired.

While season 6 of Supergirl was a little late, it finally arrived on Netflix in the United States on October 19th, 2021.

When will Supergirl Leave Netflix in the United States?

Netflix has a legacy contract with The CW. One of the stipulations of the contract is Netflix retains the rights to stream for “several years after” a series from The CW comes to an end.

We now know that to be the lifetime of the show plus 5 years after. We’ve seen that with removals such as the recently departed Containment for example. We’ve compiled a full list of all of The CW expected removals from Netflix over the next few years here.

That means that Supergirl will depart Netflix US on October 19th, 2026.

Outside the United States, this is likely a different story. In most cases, The CW shows leave Netflix internationally 2 years after the final episode or season arrives on Netflix. That’d mean most Netflix regions outside the US who received weekly episodes should expect to see Supergirl leave in 2023.

Where will Supergirl be available to stream next?

HBO Max being the new home of all things DC will almost certainly be the new home for Supergirl from 2026.

The rollout of the Warner Brothers-owned streaming service is also rolling out across the globe which is almost certainly where the series will land globally.