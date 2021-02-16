List of Netflix Originals Available on DVD & Blu-ray

If you’re a long-time reader of this site, you know we often like to challenge ourselves with going down rabbit holes and that’s exactly what we’ve done here. Again. Here’s a list of every Netflix Original that has made its way onto DVD or Blu-ray and we’ll attempt to explain why some titles arrive on physical media but not all.

We’re often asked why some Netflix Originals come to physical media (DVDs and Blu-rays) and not others. Many refer to the fact Netflix begun its life as a DVD rental company so surely they’d want keep the format alive, right? Unfortunetely, it often comes down to who is the ultimate owner of the Netflix Originals. Not all Netflix Originals are in fact owned by Netflix. As we’ve covered before, there are four types of Netflix Originals and most of the titles that make their way onto physical media are “true Originals” but that doesn’t mean the IP or non-streaming distribution rights are owned by Netflix.

So the reason why some Netflix Originals (often much older Netflix Originals) come to physical media is often that Netflix doesn’t own the core rights to some of its shows and movies. That means in some cases, the owner of the title will choose to distribute on physical media assuming contracts in place allow them to.

Some Netflix Originals have also been scooped up as part of the renowned Criterion Collection which we will also list below.

List of Netflix Criterion Releases

We’ll begin with The Criterion Collection which has released several Netflix Originals over the years including:

Marriage Story (2019) – Noah Baumbach – Spine 1038

– Noah Baumbach – Spine 1038 The Irishman (2019) – Martin Scorsese – Spine 1058

– Martin Scorsese – Spine 1058 Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese (2019) – Martin Scorsese – Spine 1062

– Martin Scorsese – Spine 1062 Roma (2018) – Alfonso Cuarón – Spine 1014

List of Other Netflix Originals Available on Physical Media

We’re not going to include links out here but the majority of titles listed below can be found on marketplaces such as Amazon. With that said, availability is very scarce on many of these titles suggesting they were very limited releases.

13 Reasons Why (Seasons 1-2 – distributed by Paramount)

(Seasons 1-2 – distributed by Paramount) American Vandal (Only season 1 was released on DVD – distributed by Paramount)

(Only season 1 was released on DVD – distributed by Paramount) Angela’s Christmas (Irish movie – distributed by 9 Story Ent)

(Irish movie – distributed by 9 Story Ent) Anne with an E (Seasons 1-3 – distributed by CBC – listed as being an import)

(Seasons 1-3 – distributed by CBC – listed as being an import) Beat Bugs (Multiple volumes – distributed by Universal Music Group)

(Multiple volumes – distributed by Universal Music Group) BoJack Horseman (Seasons 1-2 only – distributed by SHOUT! FACTORY)

(Seasons 1-2 only – distributed by SHOUT! FACTORY) Castlevania (Seasons 1-2 Warner Brothers is listed as the studio on Amazon)

Cobra Kai (Seasons 1-2 – very limited availability – picked up as Netflix Original from season 3 – distributed by Sony Pictures)

(Seasons 1-2 – very limited availability – picked up as Netflix Original from season 3 – distributed by Sony Pictures) Derek (Seasons 1-2 – Netflix distributed as Original – distributed by Spirit Entertainment Limited)

(Seasons 1-2 – Netflix distributed as Original – distributed by Spirit Entertainment Limited) Dracula (Season 1 – distributed by BBC)

(Season 1 – distributed by BBC) Dragons: Race to the Edge (All seasons available although often grouped up into 2 seasons each – distributed by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment)

(All seasons available although often grouped up into 2 seasons each – distributed by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment) F Is For Family (Season 1 only – listed as an import from Europe)

(Season 1 only – listed as an import from Europe) Fuller House (All seasons – distributed by Warner Brothers Television)

(All seasons – distributed by Warner Brothers Television) Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life (Limited series but owned by Warner Brothers Television)

(Limited series but owned by Warner Brothers Television) Grace & Frankie (Multiple seasons – distributed by Lionsgate)

House of Cards (Seasons 1-6 – distributed by Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

(Seasons 1-6 – distributed by Sony Pictures Home Entertainment) Longmire (Only seasons 1-5 available on DVD – Netflix acquired this title for a final sixth season – distributed by Warner Brothers Television)

(Only seasons 1-5 available on DVD – Netflix acquired this title for a final sixth season – distributed by Warner Brothers Television) Lost in Space (Seasons 1-2)

(Seasons 1-2) Lucifer (Seasons 1-5 – Netflix picked up as an original from season 4 onwards – distributed by Warner Brothers Television)

(Seasons 1-5 – Netflix picked up as an original from season 4 onwards – distributed by Warner Brothers Television) Marco Polo (Seasons 1-2 – distributed by Artisan & Lionsgate TV)

(Seasons 1-2 – distributed by Artisan & Lionsgate TV) Marvel’s Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist & Jessica Jones (Seasons 1-2 of Daredevil – only seasons 1 of the other shows – no The Punisher – distributed by Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)

(Seasons 1-2 of Daredevil – only seasons 1 of the other shows – no The Punisher – distributed by Marvel / Walt Disney Studios) Master of None (Seasons 1-2 – distributed by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment)

(Seasons 1-2 – distributed by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment) Narcos (Seasons 1-3 – Gaumont owns but interestingly, Narcos: Mexico hasn’t come to DVD – distributed by Lionsgate)

(Seasons 1-3 – Gaumont owns but interestingly, Narcos: Mexico hasn’t come to DVD – distributed by Lionsgate) Orange is the New Black (Seasons 1-7 – Distributed by Lionsgate TV owns)

(Seasons 1-7 – Distributed by Lionsgate TV owns) Peaky Blinders (Seasons 1-5 – distributed by BBC)

(Seasons 1-5 – distributed by BBC) She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Seasons 1-3 available as a boxset – distributed by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment)

(Seasons 1-3 available as a boxset – distributed by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment) Spirit Riding Free (Seasons 1-8 – distributed by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment)

Stranger Things (Seasons 1-3 – listed as Vertigo)

(Seasons 1-3 – listed as Vertigo) The Crown (Seasons 1-2 – Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

(Seasons 1-2 – Sony Pictures Home Entertainment) The Haunting of Hill House (Limited series – distributed by Paramount)

(Limited series – distributed by Paramount) The Little Prince (Early Netflix movie acquisition – listed as being from “Import”)

(Early Netflix movie acquisition – listed as being from “Import”) The Kominsky Method (Season 1-2 – distributed by WarnerBrothers)

(Season 1-2 – distributed by WarnerBrothers) Trailer Park Boys (Multiple seasons & movies – distributed by Eone)

(Multiple seasons & movies – distributed by Eone) Trolls: The Beat Goes On! (Seasons 1-4 – distributed by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment)

(Seasons 1-4 – distributed by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment) Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (The Complete Series – owned by NBCUniversal Television Distribution)

(The Complete Series – owned by NBCUniversal Television Distribution) Voltron: Legendary Defenders (Seasons 1-6 available – Universal Pictures Home Entertainment listed as the distributor)

(Seasons 1-6 available – Universal Pictures Home Entertainment listed as the distributor) You (Season 1 only – show owned and distributed by Warner Brothers Television – DVD listed from Warner Archive – Netflix acquired the streaming rights from season 2 onwards).

Have we missed any Netflix Originals that have made their way to DVD? How many Netflix Originals do you own on DVD? Let us know in the comments.