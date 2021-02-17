‘DOTA: Dragon’s Blood’ Anime Series is Coming to Netflix in March 2021

Out of nowhere, Netflix has announced they are working with Valve to produce and release an anime series based on the MOBA game Dota 2. Revealed as DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, the highly exciting first season of the fantasy anime series is coming to Netflix in March 2021.

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood is an upcoming Netflix Original fantasy-adventure anime based on Valve’s popular MOBA video-game Dota 2. The series is created by Ashley Miller, who is most well known for his work on the superhero movies Thor and X-Men: First Class. Producing the anime is Studio Mir, who is currently working on the animated Witcher prequel, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

When is the DOTA: Dragon’s Blood season 1 coming to Netflix?

With the release of the date announcement trailer we now know that DOTA: Dragon’s Blood is coming to Netflix on Thursday, March 25th, 2021.

All eight episodes of the anime will be available to stream upon release.

A small road map detailing when the release of more trailers and the eventual release date has also been revealed.

What is the plot of DOTA: Dragon’s Blood?

Renowned Dragon Knight and adventurer Davion is devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world. He soon becomes embroiled in events he never thought possible when he encounters an eldwurm, and the noble princess Mirana who is on her own secret mission.

Who are the cast members of DOTA: Dragon’s Blood?

At the time of writing, the cast of DOTA: Dragon’s Blood hasn’t been revealed! We’re hoping to learn who the cast is in the coming weeks.

What is DOTA 2?

Developed and published by Valve, Dota 2 is a MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena). Matches take place inside an arena where two teams of five will compete against the other to destroy the opposing team’s “Ancient”, while they also have to defend their own.

The game has an extremely large eSports presence, that sees teams from all across the world competing against each other for prize pools that exceed tens of millions of dollars.

MOBA’s are some of the most popular online games being played across the world today:

Heroes of the Storm

League of Legends

Panzar

Smite

