‘Locked In’: Netflix Release Date & Everything You Need to Know

Netflix has a brand new British Original movie called Locked In, which is being directed by Nour Wazzi and written by Rowan Joffe. It’s scheduled to be released globally on November 1st, and below is our full preview of everything we need to know about Locked In, including the plot, cast news, production updates, and the Netflix release date.

Who is behind Locked In for Netflix?

Nicky Bentham’s Neon Films is producing the movie. The production company is best known for The Duke (released by Sony Pictures Releasing), starring Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren. Other projects include Who Killed The KLF?, The Silent Storm, and Moon.

Joffe served as a writer on the critically acclaimed Last Resort movie released in 2000. More recently, he’s known for serving as an executive producer and writer on the British series Tin Star and working on 2019’s The Informer.

Nour Wazzi is directing the project and will be doing so under her Panacea Productions banner.

Panacea and Wazzi were involved in Netflix’s recent family live-action series, The Last Bus. That series was released on April 1st, 2022, and came from Wildseed Studios. The 10-episode series was created by Paul Neafcy and featured The Umbrella Academy star, Robert Sheehan. We’re told there is currently no news regarding a second season.

Elsewhere, Panacea Productions has several other movies and shows in development, including Daughter of the Blue, Whisper, Don’t Tell a Soul, and others. Their website also states they currently have six projects in development.

Gaumont is the production company behind the project.

Principal photography began on Locked In on December 20th, 2022 with filming continuing over the following months, and was scheduled to end by February 20th, 2023.

Shooting locations used are predominantly in London, UK and the production was also spotted at St Albans Cathedral and in the market square.

Trailer for Netflix’s Locked In

Here’s the official trailer released on October 5th, 2023

What is the plot of Locked In?

Here’s the synopsis for Locked In:

“Follows Lina against her brittle, damaged mother-in-law, Katherine. An affair sets Lina onto a journey of secrecy, betrayal and murder and a plot to seemingly destroy her. But who is the real victim?”

Who are the cast members of Locked In?

Famke Janssen, famously known for her role as Jean Grey in the X-Men movies, has been cast in the lead role of Katherine. Janssen previously starred in two Netflix Original shows, Hemlock Grove and When They See Us.

Rose Williams has been cast in the role of Lina. Williams previously starred in the internationally licensed Netflix Original show Medici as Caterina Sforza Riario.

Alex Hassell has been cast in a currently unnamed role in Locked In. Known for his work in The Tragedy of Macbeth, Hassell had a short recurring role on Amazon Prime’s The Boys as Translucent, and he played the role of Vicious in the short-lived Netflix adaptation of Cowboy Bebop.

Finn Cole has been cast in a currently unnamed role in Locked In. Netflix subscribers outside of the UK will recognize Cole for his role as Michael Gray in the BBC series Peaky Blinders. He also starred in 75 episodes TNT series Animal Kingdom as Joshua ‘J’ Cody.

Anna Friel has been cast in a currently unnamed role in Locked In. Friel will be making her Netflix debut in Locked In. She is most well known for recently starring in the FOX series Monarch but has previously starred in shows such as Marcella, The Box, and in movies such as Land of the Lost and Limitless.

