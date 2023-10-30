Biggest New Movies Coming to Netflix in November 2023

A new month is just around the corner and we’re heading into movie season at Netflix with some of their biggest hitters of the year set to release throughout the month. Below, we’ll walk through our picks of the best new Netflix Original movies and licensed titles on the way in the US.

If you missed our October 2023 picks, we included licensed titles like Dune and Netflix Originals like Old Dads and Pain Hustlers. As always, you can keep up-to-date with all the new arrivals on Netflix throughout the month via our New on Netflix hub.

For a full list of what’s coming up in November 2023, check out our comprehensive guide to the month, which features titles you won’t find listed anywhere else.

Best New Netflix Original Movies Coming in November 2023

NYAD (2023)

Coming to Netflix: Friday, November 3rd

One of Netflix’s big swings for the upcoming Awards Season is NYAD, a new biopic movie based on the story of a 60-year-old athlete who sought to swim 110 miles between Cuba and Florida.

The movie has already premiered at a handful of film festivals in recent weeks, and review scores from critics have been overwhelmingly positive. In fact, on RottenTomatoes, it already holds the coveted Certified Fresh rating. Wendy Ide for the UK Observer concluded, “The wry humor provided by the long-suffering Bonnie; the lovely lived-in quality of the friendship… gives the film its crowd-pleasing appeal.”

Best. Christmas. Ever!

Coming to Netflix: Thursday, November 16th

If you listen closely, you may hear the faint sound of Christmas bells ringing. Love it or hate it, the holiday season is upon us this month, with Netflix’s big new rom-com for this year being Best. Christmas. Ever! starring Heather Graham and Brandy Norwood.

Charles Shyer, the writer and producer behind Disney’s The Parent Trap and Father of the Bride, is behind the new title, making his Netflix return following his 2022 movie The Noel Diary.

The movie follows a feud that’s sparked up over something rather trivial – a holiday-themed newsletter.

The Killer

Coming to Netflix: Friday, November 10th

David Fincher returns to Netflix with his second major feature film and it looks to be a crowd pleaser with Michael Fassbender playing the role of an assassin in a movie that adapts the French comic.

The movie will be available in select theaters in the first week of November and then drop onto Netflix.

Like NYAD, The Killer is already certified fresh on RottenTomatoes with over 141 reviews with an 89% rating with the movie having premiered at a number of film festivals in recent months.

Locked In

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday, November 1st

And finally, for the Netflix Original releases for November, we move onto Locked In, which is a complete wild card. We say this because we’ve heard virtually nothing about this movie, which could be a sign it’s an absolute stinker or that Netflix just forgot to promote it.

The horror thriller comes from Neon Films and Gaumont from director Nour Wazzi and is headlined by Famke Janssen, Anna Friel, and Finn Cole.

Here’s the official logline, courtesy of IMDb:

“A kindly nurse tries to unlock the secrets of a coma patient’s injury – and discovers the bitter rivalry, infidelity, betrayal and murder behind them.”

Best New Licensed Movies Coming in November 2023

Please note: These movies will be headed to Netflix US – other regions’ availability may vary.

Whiplash (2014)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday, November 1st

Damien Chazelle has had a pretty solid run as of late and that run arguably began with Whiplash, the 2014 movie that starred Miles Teller and J.K. Simmons.

The premise of the film is about a promising young drummer who joins a music conservatory where he’s put through hell by an instructor.

The movie is absolutely spectacular, and although J.K. Simmons will forever be J Jonah Jameson in my heart, this is easily the best performance in his long career. Sorry, Spider-Man.

Harriet (2019)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday, November 16th

Coming midway through the month is the excellent Kasi Lemmons-directed historical biopic on the abolitionist Harriet Tubman star Cynthia Erivo embodies.

Not only did the movie go on to pick up multiple nominations at the Academy Awards and SAG, but the song Stand Up also went on to receive plenty of praise.

The addition of the movie will mark the first time Harriet has ever streamed on Netflix, and it’ll be a welcome addition.

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday, November 1st

One of the action movies that we suspect will do well in the Top 10s after being added to Netflix in the US for the first time is the John Krasinski-led 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi.

The Paramount Pictures movie sees Krasinski playing the role of Jack Silva, who, alongside his team, is guarding a U.S. Compound in Libya that comes under attack.

While critics were mixed on the movies premiere in theaters seven years ago, audiences around the world seem to love the Oscar-nominated Michael Bay movie.

Mutt (2023)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday, November 16th

Our final pick for the month is Mutt, a title that Netflix excluded in its own November 2023 list but nevertheless will be making its SVOD premiere on the streamer midway through the month.

From the indie distributor Strand Releasing, who picked up this movie from Sundance, you’ll follow Feña, who gets her life flipped upside down and rocked when people who seemed to disappear when he transitioned are suddenly back in his life.

Lio Mehiel, Cole Doman, MiMi Ryder, Jari Jones and Jasai Chase Owens star.