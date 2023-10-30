‘Average Height, Average Build’ Netflix Movie: Everything We Know So Far

After the massive success of his last entry on the streamer, Don’t Look Up, Netflix is again teaming up with filmmaker Adam McKay to produce his next movie. The new movie, Average Height, Average Build, will star Robert Pattinson, Amy Adams, and Robert Downey Jr. Here’s what we know so far.

Just like Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay is writing and directing the movie, which he started marketing to studios after this year’s Oscars. After some reflection, according to Deadline, McKay returned to Netflix, where his latest feature film was released.

McKay will produce under his Hyperobject Industries banner with Kevin Messick.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Average Height, Average Build:

What’s the plot of Average Height, Average Build?

Netflix’s Average Height, Average Build is described as a “black comedy premise with the corruption that is rife in politics.”

The movie follows a serial killer who enlists a lobbyist to change laws that will allow him to get away with murder more easily. Additionally, there is a retired cop who won’t give up on the murders, and the killer tries to prevent him from dogging his trail now that he’s hung up his gun. The serial killer turns himself into a cause celebre, a Mr. Smith Goes to Washington figure shielding his true motives.

Who is cast in Average Height, Average Build?

Much like Don’t Look Up, Average Height, Average Build has a star-studded cast:

Robert Pattinson will play the serial killer called Stephen Lewis Deesner, described as a serial killer who’s on the prowl and extremely smart, using lobbying for laws to be changed or removed to allow him to kill. Think of him as a Patrick Bateman-type character.

Amy Adams will be a lobbyist named Michele Strunk, who helps him escape justice by changing laws from her small boutique lobbying firm based in Indianapolis. Described as smart and sophisticated with eventual goals to enter the world of politics.

Robert Downey Jr. will play the retired cop on the killer’s trail named Coleman “Cole” Lannum. He’s deeply suspicious of Deesner and follows him relentlessly.

Danielle Deadwyler will play Franny Kollet, a young reporter described as sharp and hungry to make it while working at the Indy Star, a news outlet based out of Indianapolis.

Forest Whitaker will play the role of Ronny Bengham, another serial killer that’s described as always having a big smile and hiding a dark side.

Other characters to feature in the new movie include:

Governor of Indiana

Peter Whallen – A lobbyist working alongside Michele and driven to get out of the firm.

– A lobbyist working alongside Michele and driven to get out of the firm. Lilly Lannum – A vet surgeon and second wife to Cole who is fired over a controversy at her workplace that gains national attention.

– A vet surgeon and second wife to Cole who is fired over a controversy at her workplace that gains national attention. Gary Shateworth – A consultant who advises Stephen, Peter and Michele on how to develop their laws and how to get them passed.

– A consultant who advises Stephen, Peter and Michele on how to develop their laws and how to get them passed. Rep. Cuellas – A young Democrat who refuses to take dirty money and takes issue with many of the bills introduced by the aforementioned characters.

– A young Democrat who refuses to take dirty money and takes issue with many of the bills introduced by the aforementioned characters. Charles Benin III – Silver-haired billionaire who is also a murderer and assists Stephen on making connections.

– Silver-haired billionaire who is also a murderer and assists Stephen on making connections. Tim Lascher – A powerful operator in the DC political system who has worked on bills for gun rights and pro-carbon laws.

Finally, there’s also a role named Annabel Jexson that we hear Meryl Streep was at one point in the running to star as – it’s unclear whether she got the role.

According to MovieWeb, one of the people who may appear in the movie will be from an auction run in early 2023.

What’s the production status of Average Height, Average Build?

Netflix’s Average Height, Average Build was originally due to begin filming over the Summer of 2023 (we hear it was aiming for an August or September 2023 start), but because of the ongoing strikes by the actors, it’s been unable to progress.

Filming will take place in Boston.

What’s the Netflix release date for Average Height, Average Build?

Netflix hasn’t announced the official release date for the movie, but as filming for it starts only later this summer, one could suggest a late 2024 release date, although 2025 seems more likely with Netflix’s stacked release schedule.

Additional reporting by Tigran Asatryan.