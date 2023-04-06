‘Lost in America’ Netflix K-Pop Movie: Everything We Know So Far

One for the K-Pop stans, an exciting new fish-out-of-water comedy movie, Lost in America, is reportedly in development at Netflix, and filming is due to take place later this year. We’ll be keeping track of everything you’ll need to know about Lost in America, including, the plot, cast news, production updates, and the Netflix release date.

Lost in America is an upcoming South Korean and American Netflix Original fish out of water comedy directed by JK Youn. Writing the comedy are Jeff Kaplan, Karan McCullah, Kirsten Smith, and Ian Springer.

The film is produced by Miky Lee, and Lynda Obst, with the South Korean studio CJ ENM as the studio producing the movie.

What is the plot of Lost in America?

The synopsis for Lost in America has been sourced from Variety;

A breaking K-Pop group finds themselves mistakenly stranded in Waco, Texas just days before their American debut at Madison Square Garden. Left with no phones, no money, and no transportation, the group must overcome their differences and a host of crazy obstacles to make it to New York City.

Who are the cast members of Lost in America?

So far, only one K-Pop idol has been confirmed to star in Lost in America, Monsta X’s Jooheon (or Joohoney). Lost in America will be the official acting debut of the K-pop idol.

[EXCLUSIVE] It's official: @STARSHIPent has confirmed that @OfficialMonstaX's Jooheon will star in upcoming @netflix film "Lost in America" for his role of a K-pop idol. The shootings will start in March next year in the US. Here we go, #MONBEBE! 🔥 #JOOHEON #몬스타엑스 #주헌 pic.twitter.com/JvlQG2v4yR — KpopHerald (@Kpop_Herald) November 21, 2022

Once more K-Pop idols are announced to star in Lost in America, we expect a lot of hype will surround the release of the film.

As for the English cast members, so far Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson, and Riverdale actor Charles Melton have been cast in unnamed roles. Wilson has starred in two projects for Netflix, including, Senior Year and Isn’t It Romantic. The only original Melton has starred in for Netflix is Riverdale, which outside of the US is exclusive to Netflix.

What is the production status of Lost in America?

Official Production Status: Pre-Production (Last Updated: 05/04/2023)

At the time of writing Lost in America is currently in pre-production, and filming isn’t expected to begin until “Mid Q2 2023 to Early Q3 2023.”

Filming is reportedly set to take place in New Mexico, USA. Some filming will also take place in South Korea.

What language will the film be available in?

A mix of South Korean and English will be used throughout the fish out of water comedy.

When is Lost in America coming to Netflix?

At the time of writing, there is no official release date for Lost in America. Given that filming isn’t expected to end until early Q3, we aren’t expecting to see the movie on Netflix before the end of the year.

A realistic Netflix release date would be Q1 2024.

Are you looking forward to watching Lost in America on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!