‘Victim/Suspect’ Netflix Documentary Sets May 2023 Release Date

One of Netflix’s most anticipated documentary releases of 2023 has now received a release date. The Nancy Schwartzman-produced and directed documentary is now scheduled to release on Netflix in May 2023.

Per the official Netflix synopsis for the hour and a half doc, here’s what you can expect:

“Investigative journalist Rae de Leon travels nationwide to uncover and examine a shocking pattern: Young women tell the police they’ve been sexually assaulted, but instead of finding justice, they’re charged with the crime of making a false report, arrested, and even imprisoned by the system they believed would protect them.”

Amanda Pike, Rachel de Leon, Christopher Clements, Julie Goldman, and Alice Henty all serve as producers on the project. Carolyn Hepburn serves as executive producer.

This was one of several movies and documentaries that are from or bound to release on Netflix eventually that debuted at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Also on the documentary side is the A24-produced The Deepest Breath, which has yet to receive a release date on Netflix.

Reviews for the documentary were mostly positive, with it currently carrying a 75% rating on RottenTomatoes at the time of publishing.

The Hollywood Reporter called the documentary “Measured and sometimes muddled, but unquestionably important,” while adding that it’s often times “sobering”. On the other end of the spectrum, Brian Tallerico for RogerEbert.com concluded the doc “suffers from the Netflix brand of overproduction, looking just a little too flashy and sinking everything with voiceover and interview sound bites that have been scripted to death.”

When will Victim/Suspect be released on Netflix?

After being included in the initial 2023 movie lineup, a release date has now appeared in an official Netflix document and the Netflix media library that the documentary will premiere globally in May 2023.

Specifically, Victim/Suspect is scheduled to hit Netflix on May 23rd, 2023.

Is there a trailer for Victim/Suspect?

No official trailer has been released for Victim/Suspect by Netflix yet, but we’d expect that to be available imminently. Until then, a couple of interviews are available in video form from the Sundance Film Festival, including one from Sundance Insitute and this excellent one from The Wrap.

In the interview, Nancy Schwartzman told Adam Chitwood of The Wrap, “We hope this film can awaken an understanding that deceptive evidence as a tactic should no longer be allowed in police departments,” adding, “There’s a way we hope this can push a federal agenda, possibly, to really mandate that this go differently, that if you’re investigating a sexual assault, you do it thoroughly before closing it and deciding that it’s false and arresting them.”

Will you check out Victim/Suspect when it launches on Netflix in May 2023? Let us know in the comments down below.