Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 Netflix Release Date & What We Know

Lucifer season 5 part 2 is on the way at Netflix in 2021 and we’ve already got a bunch of information about it including a first look glimpse courtesy of the DC Fandome event plus we’ve got guest stars, plot news and more. Here’s our preview of Lucifer season 5 part 2.

As you’re all probably aware, Lucifer has become one of Netflix’s biggest Original series having been picked up from Fox after its abrupt cancelation. Netflix has taken over the production since season 3 with season 4 dropping on May 8th, 2019, and the most recent season arriving on August 21st, 2020.

We’ve already got lots of coverage for season 5 of Lucifer including the complete soundtrack guide for the new series and we also reported that Lucifer had the biggest TV debut on Netflix since the introduction of the top 10 feature on Netflix globally in early 2020. That was further reflected in Neilsen viewing figures.

Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 Episode Names

Long before Lucifer season 5 part 1 released onto Netflix, we were slowly teased all of the episode titles and who was set to write and direct. We’ve included the most up-to-date list of the episode titles for episodes 9 through 16 below.

Episode 509 – “Family Dinner” – Written by Joe Henderson and directed by Nathan Hope

Episode 510 – “Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam” – Written by Ildy Modrovich and directed by Sherwin Shilati.

Episode 511 -“Resting Devil Face” – Written by Mira Z. Barnum, Joshua Duckworth, and Richardo Lopez Jr and directed by Bola Ogun

Episode 512 – “Daniel Espinoza: Naked and Afraid” – Written by Mike Costa, directed by Greg Beeman

Episode 513 – “A Little Harmless Stalking” – Written by Julia Fontana & Jen Graham Imada and directed by Richard Speight, Jr.

Episode 514 – “Nothing Lasts Forever” – Written by Chris Rafferty & directed by Lisa Demaine

Episode 515 – “Is This Really How It’s Going to End?!” – Written by Jason Ning & directed by Ildy Modrovich

Episode 516 – “A Chance At a Happy Ending” – Written by Joe Henderson & Ildy Modrovich & directed by Karen Gaviola

It’s worth noting that the episode titles were announced up until March 12th, 2020 which is before the renewal of Lucifer season 6 so we’re not yet sure whether any episode titles will change but we have no doubt that it will affect the meat of the final episode as we’ll move onto in a just a second.

Where is Lucifer season 5 part 2 in production?

Production status: Scheduled to restart production in September 2020 (last updated: 09/07/2020)

Most of part 2 has already been filmed. In fact, up until the pause of due to the global pandemic, it is believed every episode up until episode 16 had been filmed. That was later contradicted by Tom Ellis who said “We were about halfway through it. So we go back, we start with that, and then we go straight into season 6.”

In late June 2020, we got word that production on Lucifer season 5 part 2 had been rescheduled to start at some point in October 2020. That date was seemingly brought forward when TVLine confirmed in early September 2020 that the series was currently eying a return to production on September 24th, 2020.

Cast members began returning to set on September 22nd, 2020 (two days earlier than scheduled) with extensive new procedures on set to maintain a safe environment.

Lucifer filming DAY 1 with testing and six feet away social distancing. Rachael, Aimee, Kevin and DB on set. I'M SO EXCITED! Thank you so much @Aimee_Garcia for giving us these updates!! Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/AyB5NVkB5I — Lev ✨ (@neuralcluster) September 22, 2020

You can also see Tom Ellis sporting his new face mask on set thanks to a screenshot of a video call.

It’s also thought there’s set to be some reshoots given the dramatic renewal of season 6 and the plot changes needed to keep the series going.

With season 6 of Lucifer now definitely confirmed, we also know that the series is now set to film back-to-back.

As for an actual release date, we’re currently expecting season 5 part 2 of Lucifer to arrive on Netflix in Q2-Q3 of 2021 given the remaining filming obligations. That’d mean a sixth season would then be available in either very late 2021 or more likely 2022.

Just as a quick aside when it comes to writing, Chris Rafferty shared a picture of what the writer’s room whiteboards look like when planning out an episode.

Where it all begins — the Writers Room. Where we create something out of nothing. After days & days of hard (& fun!) collaborative work, we turn this giant whiteboard into a fully mapped-out story. Here's the board for #Lucifer 508 #SpoilerAlert. #behindthescenes #LuciferSeason5 pic.twitter.com/yJTlWZ05v7 — Chris Rafferty (@chris_rafferty) August 31, 2020

Guest Stars & Cast News for Lucifer Season 5 Part 2

So far, we know of a number of guest stars set to feature in part 2.

Of course, the main star who featured right at the end of episode 8 will be continuing his appearance into the second half. We’re referring to Dennis Haysbert who plays the role of God with his inclusion in the series being announced back in January 2020.

In May 2020, we learned first that Alison McAtee who is known for her work on The Haves and the Have Nots on OWN and Californication would guest star as Elizabeth Newman in episode 14.

Casting news for #LuciferNetflix season 5! Allison McAtee (@AllisonMcAtee) has been attached to play the role of Elizabeth Newman. pic.twitter.com/ZPXCh6TT4p — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) May 1, 2020

We also got the news in September 2020 that Catherine Dent who is most known for her time on The Shield on FX in the early 2000s as Dannie Sofer will appear in the musical episode as Dr. Alice Porter.

Catherine Dent (@catherinedent) known for her roles in The Shield, The Majestic, and Silk will appear in Lucifer season 5 part 2 as Dr. Alice Porter. pic.twitter.com/WCTGoTBQ0J — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) September 7, 2020

In early September 2020, we got word of another new guest star in the form of Teri Reeves who has featured in Netflix’s The Punisher, Once Upon a Time, and Chicago Fire.

Another #Lucifer guest star announcement! Teri Reeves (@TeriReeves) is set to join #LuciferSeason5 episode 10 as Colonel O'Brien. pic.twitter.com/Ccre8I1gOs — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) September 11, 2020

In late September 2020, Netflix Life caught wind that Scott Porter (who has featured in Speed Racer, Prom Night and Ginny & Georgia) would be featuring in a currently unnamed role for the second half of season 5 plus he’ll also be featured in season 6 too suggesting he’s a new recurring character.

The fansite goes onto speculate that he could play Castiel who has been long rumored to enter the series at some point.

Why am I wearing a #Lucifer hat, grinnin like a fool, #Lucifans? 2 reasons. 1: I am joining @lucifernetflix for Season 5 & 6! 2: My old friend, Luci himself, Tom Ellis is auctioning off a fan Zoom call to raise $ for #HuntingtonsDisease! Bid NOW at https://t.co/lAGxbzv1Dn! pic.twitter.com/jpITgcVJZt — Scott Porter (@ScottPorter) September 23, 2020

Here’s a few other guest stars set to appear in the final episodes of Lucifer season 5:

Mark Adair-Rios will appear in episode 9 and episode 10 as Juan Perez

will appear in episode 9 and episode 10 as Juan Perez Daniel Hoetmer will appear as April Peterson in episode 9.

will appear as April Peterson in episode 9. Chris Payne Gilbert will return for the final episode after having appeared in season 2 as John Decker.

will return for the final episode after having appeared in season 2 as John Decker. Jenny Tran will feature in episode 14 as Larper Kim

What to Expect from Season 5 Part 2

Let’s quickly catch up on the final events of episode 8, “Spoiler Alert”.

The episode ends in an epic double showdown with Lucifer fighting Maze, and Amenadiel fighting the new villain of the series, Michael (Lucifer’s twin brother). That fight ultimately concludes with lights beaming into the office building and God standing at the top of the stairs.

God exclaims “That’s enough” before calmly saying: “Children, I know I hate it when you fight” and then cut to credits.

We’re still yet to see what Michael’s endgame or ultimate plan is telling Lucifer “Oh, you’ll just have to wait and see.”. Some have speculated that if the series sticks to its comic book origins, it could eventually lead to the creation of what we now know is the DC Universe.

We do know some other things about season 5 part 2 including the fact we may get to see Maze’s (played by Lesley-Ann Brandt) demon face with her telling an outlet: “I have a great scene in the back half of the season with Dennis and it’s incredibly… Well, you get to see my demon face in that scene, I think I can drop that in there!”.

It’s also been teased that season 5 part 2 will be the most emotional yet.

Will Lucifer be at DC Fandome for September 12th?

On September 12th, 2020, Lucifer was one of the shows that featured in part 2 of the DC Fandome event.

Here’s what was touted as to what you can expect from the Lucifer panel:

“Lucifer is back from Hell, and the series is bringing a never-before-seen blooper reel from season four along with an exclusive clip of “Another One Bites the Dust” from the upcoming musical episode. Director Sherwin Shilati and Lucifer executive producers/showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich discuss what it took to put together such a massive musical episode — and how they have been able to keep it under wraps for so long.”

In the panel, the creators spoke about the final season as well as dropping the first glimpse at the new season with a new clip from the new musical episode.

That's all we know for now, as per our other previews here at What's on Netflix, this is going to get updated over time as and when we learn more information.

