‘Lucifer’ Season 5 Soundtrack: Every Song from the Series

Lucifer season 5 part 1 is now on Netflix and once again, comes with a stellar soundtrack which we’ll be taking you through track by track below.

Season 5 is now on Netflix and has quickly broken the TV record by having the biggest debut weekend since the introduction of the Netflix top 10s.

Eileen Horta remains the series sound supervisor for the series with Benn Decter and Jeff Russo returning to produce music for the series including new original music.

Also on the Lucifer soundtrack front, Warner Brothers released some of the original music that has been produced between seasons 1-5. It includes titles such as Sinnerman, My Way, Luck Be a Lady, Eternal Flame and Fever all sung by its cast including Tom Ellis himself as well as Lauren German, Skye Townsend, Lesley-Ann Brandt and Lindsey Gort.

You can also find a big compilation of songs from seasons 1 through 5 in this YouTube clip below.

Full Song List for Lucifer Season 5 Part 1

Episode 1 – “Really Sad Devil Guy” Tracklist

Shake That Bottle – Deorro, Hektor Mass

With Me – Uplink & Reece Lemonius

No Limits – Royal Deluxe

All Wet – Bosco Rogers

Tiger in a Cage – Danny Ayer

Meet in the Middle – Mr. Irrelevant

Higher – Bhavior

Champions – Fire Choir

Happy Together – King Princess & Mark Ronson

Episode 2 – “Lucifer! Lucifer! Lucifer!” Tracklist

Atomise – Temples

Are U Ready? – Robert Edwards

Warrior – Las Palmas

Feels so Good – Freja Nyberg

When I Get My Hands On You – The New Basement Tapes

On the Run – Timecop1983

Darkside – Oshins, Hael

Episode 3 – “¡Diablo!” Tracklist

System of the Clown – Martin Tillman, William V. Malpede

Are You Ready? – Kat Meoz

We Are Legends – Valley of Wolves

Don’t Let Me Down – Stella and the Storm

So What – Jay Pryor (Tim Hox Remix)

Bandung Hum – Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

Episode 4 – “It Never Ends Well for the Chicken” Tracklist

The Hurry Up – The Heath and His Orchestra

I Want to be Evil – Lesley-Ann Brandt

Someone to Watch Over Me – Lesley Ann-Brandt

This Is Ours – Peter Sivo Band

Episode 5 – “Detective Amenadiel” Tracklist

Candy – Iggy Pop

Personal Jesus – Depeche Mode

Glorious – Louis II

Paradise – Anderson Rocio

This Year’s Love – Jasmine Thompson

Note: as stated by the music supervisor, the piece of music played by Lucifer on piano during the episode is “a piece of original music from our composers, Ben Decter and Jeff Russo.”.

Episode 6 – “BluBallz” Tracklist

The Realness Lucifer Mix – Pexxa

Recon – Bodytalkr featuring Lil Big Head

Resonance – Modulation

Flo – Modulation

Tether Me – Galleaux

Episode 7 – “Our Mojo” Tracklist

Are You Ready – Grand Mystic

Power – Sons of Legion

Electric Lady – Wine Lips

Bad – Royal Deluxe

Round and Round – Cannons

Inside – Chris Avantgarde & Red Rosamond

Episode 8 – “Spoiler Alert” Tracklist

The End of the World – Sharon Van Etten

The Untold – Secession Studios

One Hundred Strings – Secession Studios

Persecution – Secession Studios

Lucifer’s Waltz – Secession Studios

The majority of these songs can be found in this excellent compilation playlist.

With thanks to TuneFind for a lot of songs featured above.