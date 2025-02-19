‘Lupin’ Renewed for Season 4 at Netflix; Filming to Begin In 2025

Netflix France’s jewel in the crown will be coming back for another season. It’s been rumored for quite some time, and Netflix still hasn’t officially announced the return, but a new casting listing today confirms that the series is set to get back into production this April. Here’s what’s been said about the future of Lupin and season 4 so far.

Rumors of the renewal have been bubbling away for quite some time. Edward Lauder for Small Screen, citing sources close to the production, first reported that the series was in active development all the way back in October 2023. Since then, all has been quiet. The last we heard about season 4 of Lupin in any official sense was back in October 2024 when Variety snuck in a reference to the show an article about an executive shuffle. They wrote about Lupin’s being the country’s biggest success, adding, “A fourth part is in early development, according to industry sources.”

We similarly heard rumors and tidbits from sources that the show would return. We’ve requested comments from Netflix representatives in the French and UK offices but have never heard back.

Alas, Netflix France didn’t mention it during their Next on Netflix presentation in Paris earlier this year (which our newest recruit, Florian, reported on for us) unveiling their 2025 slate.

But a new casting listing on the French website Figurants confirms the show is coming back, and they’re casting for the latest entry as we speak. “Join the exciting world of the Netflix series “ LUPIN ” alongside the talented Omar Sy!” reads the listing adding (translated into English), “We are looking for young actors for a memorable sequence in a restaurant in Paris, scheduled for the end of April 2025.”

Why was there such a delay for Lupin Season 4?

Lupin Part 3 dropped on Netflix two years ago, and given the show’s popularity, Netflix would surely have wanted to keep things rolling quickly. However, it may have come down to the fact that Omar Sy is booked and very busy. He’s been attached to many projects in the past few years, including two feature films in 2024 and Out of Control, which is hitting theaters soon. That’s in addition to filming the new Netflix movie French Lover, due out later this year, and producing the new sci-fi movie for Netflix 11817. Seperately, we here Sy is potentially attached to another high-profile project at Netflix, which we can’t disclose just yet.

Its renewal should come as no surprise, given that the series remains one of Netflix France’s juggernaut titles. As it stands, Lupin Part 1 still remains Netflix’s fourth biggest premiere and most-watched title and Part 2 is at number 7.

Whether the fourth part will be the final season is unclear, but either way, we’re happy that the show is coming back to fill in the blanks from the explosive ending to Part 3.

The co-creator and writer of the show, George Kay, certainly teased there was a lot more to come from Lupin, too. Speaking with the RadioTimes back in late 2023, he said, “It’s a very open ending, and it’s obviously left with lots to explore and lots of questions about who was behind what and how did this all happen,” adding, “It’s the equivalent of, ‘What we’ve just been through for seven hours, is that really what just happened?’ Which feels good.”

Hat tip to Sylvian from the Netflixers Discord Group for the casting find.

Are you looking forward to Lupin returning for a fourth season on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.