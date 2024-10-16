Netflix News and Previews

‘Mary’ Biblical Epic Film Coming to Netflix in December 2024

Two time Academy-award winner Anthony Hopkins stars in Netflix's upcoming film adaptation of biblical epic, Mary.

Mary Netflixbiblical Epic Film Preview

Picture: Mary. Noa Cohen as Mary in Mary. Cr. Christopher Raphael/MM FILM LLC © 2024.

Netflix has acquired the rights to the film adaptation of the biblical epic Mary, starring newcomer Noa Cohen and Academy-Award-winning actor Anthony Hopkins. Coming to Netflix in December 2024, we’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Mary on Netflix.

Mary is an upcoming Netflix Original film adaptation of the biblical tale of Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ. The film is directed by D.J. Caruso (xXx: Return of Xander Cage) and produced by Mary Aloe, Hannah Leader, Gillian Hormel, and Joshua Harris. Aloe Entertainment is the film’s production company. Timothy Michael Hayes wrote the screenplay. 

There is an army of executive producers behind the film, which includes Joel Osteen, Greg Friedman, Angela Staten, Amory Leader, Charles Dorfman, Marlon Volgelgesang, Michael Quintin, Melinda Quintin, Patrick Fischer, Jennifer Eriksson, Sharon Harel, Maya Amsellem, Sue Doonan, Jatin Desai, Joel Nori, Chris Genske, Jocelyn Shelfo, Sharon Paul, Cindy Baldwin, Don FitzHenry, Tiffany FitzHenry, Vito Bruno, Andrea Bucko, Alexis Garcia, Miles Neiman, and Kenny Doonan. 

When is Mary coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that Mary is coming to Netflix on December 6th, 2024.

Anthony Hopkins As King Herod 2 Mary Netflix Biblical Epic Film Preview

Picture: Mary. (Featured L-R) Mili Avital as Mariamne and Anthony Hopkins as King Herod in Mary. Cr. Christopher Raphael/MM FILM LLC © 2024.

What is the plot of Mary?

Netflix has provided a detailed synopsis for Mary:

“Through Mary’s eyes, this coming-of-age biblical epic tells the story of one of history’s most profound figures and the remarkable journey that led to the birth of Jesus. Chosen to bring the Messiah into the world, Mary (Noa Cohen) is shunned following a miraculous conception and forced into hiding. When King Herod (Anthony Hopkins) orders a murderous hunt for her newborn baby, Mary and Joseph (Ido Tako), go on the run – bound by faith and driven by courage – to save his life at all costs. Directed by D.J. Caruso (Disturbia, I Am Number Four), Mary reveals a side of the icon we’ve never seen or even imagined before.”

Noa Cohen As Mary Netflix Biblical Epic Film Preview

Caption/Description: Mary. (Featured) Noa Cohen as Mary in Mary. Cr. Christopher Raphael/MM FILM LLC © 2024.

Who is in the cast of Mary?

Noa Cohen plays Mary, her second film role to date. She previously starred in the 2022 drama film Silent Game as Shiryn. Cohen has also starred in some television shows, such as Infinity, 8200, My Newphew from Hell, and My Sister Skipped a Grade. Her role as Mary could be her big career break.

Noa Cohen Mary Netflix Biblical Epic Film Preview

Picture: Mary. (L-R) Noa Cohen as Mary and Ido Tako as Joseph in Mary. Cr. Christopher Raphael/MM FILM LLC © 2024.

Ido Tako plays Joseph. The actor is most well known for his roles as Shlomi in The Vanishing Soldier and Eric in the adventure drama Sky

Ido Tako As Jospeh Mary Netflix Biblical Epic Film Preview

Picture: Mary. (Featured L-R) Hilla Vidor as Anne, Ido Tako as Joseph, Keren Tzur as Elizabeth and Noa Cohen as Mary in Mary. Cr. Christopher Raphael/MM FILM LLC © 2024.

Anthony Hopkins plays King Herod. The veteran actor has had a prolific career, winning two Academy Awards for his roles as Hannibal Lector in The Silence of the Lambs and as Anthony in The Father and being nominated four times for his roles in The Remains of the Day, Nixon, Amistad, and The Two Popes. He recently starred as the voice of Jimmy in Zack Synder’s Rebel Moon and is known to audiences worldwide as Odin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Anthony Hopkins As King Herod Mary Netflix Biblical Epic Film Preview

Picture: Mary. Anthony Hopkins as King Herod in Mary. Cr. Christopher Raphael/MM FILM LLC © 2024.

The rest of the cast of Mary is as follows:

  • Hilla Vidor (Funeral at Noon) as Anne.
  • Stephanie Nur (Lioness) as Salome.
  • Gudmunder Thorvaldsson (The Fifth Estate) as Marcellus.
  • Ori Pfeffer (Hacksaw Ridge) as Joachim.
  • Milo Djurovic (Plus belle la vie) as Malachi.
  • Mila Harris (World Breaker) as Young Mary.
  • Dudley O’Shaughnessy (Taylor) as Archangel Gabriel.
  • Lina Sophia (Hepta: The Last Lecture) as Rachel.
  • Jade Croot (The Machine) as Sarah.
  • Keren Tzur (A Borrowed Identity) as Elizabeth.
  • Kelsie Lewis (Stairs to Heaven) as Leah.
  • Tarrick Benham (Snath) as Jonathan.
  • Jay Willick (2 Broke Girls) as King Melchior.
  • Moumouni Seydou (Io Capitano) as King Balthasar.
  • Saikat Ahamed (Aladdin) as King Casper.
  • Mehmet Kurtulus (Big Game) as Bava Ben Buta.
  • Allon Sylvain (Zechariah) as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
  • Mahdi Chalkhaoui (Mosul) as Noam.
  • Sami Ahedda (The Trip to Algiers) as Asher.
  • Eamon Farren (Chained) as Satan.
  • Christopher Evangelou (The Gentlemen) as Captain Fiore.
  • Sami Fekkak (Chahadate Milade) as Alexander.
  • Brice Bexter (Redemption Day) as Aristobulus IV.
  • Salim Benmoussa (Band of Spies) as High Priest Aristobulus.
  • Susan Brown (Game of Thrones) as Anna the Prophetess.
  • Kamal Moummad (Rebel) as Vihaan.
  • Zak Robertson (Mirage) as Eitan.
  • Mili Avital (Stargate) as Mariamne.
  • Jaouhar Ben Ayed (House of the Dragon) as Shepherd.
  • Ben Affan (Beirut) as Eleazar.
  • Charley Boon (End of an Empire) as Lev.

