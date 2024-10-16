Will There Ever Be More ‘Trailer Park Boys’ Seasons on Netflix?

The Trailer Park Boys were an early staple of the Netflix Original Library, jumping from Showcase to Netflix in the early 2010s. The streamer now houses over 100 episodes, numerous specials, and even an animated series. That said, Netflix hasn’t had anything new for quite some time—what’s going on?

The Canadian comedy series began its life on Showcase before Netflix began co-producing and releasing the show from season 8 through season 14. Netflix also released two seasons of an animated series beginning in 2019. All 100 episodes across 12 seasons remain on Netflix and twelve spin-offs and specials. Netflix holds the streaming rights to the main show through May 2030.

While details were never published following the animated spin-off series, it’s believed that Trailer Park Boys and Netflix parted ways in the sense that Netflix opted not to order any additional episodes of either the animated show (concluding after two seasons) or the live-action series. John Paul Tremblay replied to a fan through Instagram, speculating why the show was no longer moving forward. “It’s all based on analytics with Netflix,” he wrote, adding, “The numbers were down a bit for season 2 of the animated series, and that was it. Many other popular series were canceled as well for the same reason.”

While Netflix viewership numbers from that era are relatively hard to find, the Netflix engagement reports (covering viewership between January 2023 and June 2024) show that the various shows and specials were still bringing in millions of viewing hours yearly.

The Trailer Park Boys are active away from Netflix on their own site and have many other projects, including an art exhibit (yes, really) and even a feature film – more on this in a second. Dubbed the “home of the Trailer Park Boys,” Swearnet is the best place on the internet to get your dose of the TBP once you’re done watching everything on Netflix. You can sign up to watch for free or pay for “over 500 hours of content,” ranging from spin-offs, panel shows, news, and our personal favorite, “Kitty of the Week.” Park After Dark is the newest show where you can see the boys the most, and it is still publishing new episodes in 2024. The successor to the Netflix series is called Trailer Park Boys: Jail, which premiered in 2019.

Earlier in 2024, a popular Twitter account tracking happenings in London noted that the trio was spotted filming in the British capital them connecting it to Netflix. Still, when we contacted Netflix, they stated this was not for them. That filming is now expected to be a new feature film. As mentioned, the film on the way is titled Standing on the Shoulders of Kitties: The Bubbles and the Shitrockers Story. According to Variety, it is set to be distributed by Blue Fox Entertainment and will have a theatrical and digital release. Billy Bob Thornton will appear in a cameo role. It’s about Bubbles and his band going on a European tour. Netflix is not involved in the project in any way.

No way they're filming the new Netflix: Trailer Park Boys series in London pic.twitter.com/wgDQOwWWkf — UB1UB2 West London (Southall) (@UB1UB2) March 28, 2024

