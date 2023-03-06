‘Mea Culpa’ Netflix Tyler Perry Movie: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix and Tyler Perry are partnering up on yet another project with Mea Culpa, a new thriller that Perry will produce alongside singer-actress Kelly Rowland, who is also set to star. Here’s everything you need to know about Mea Culpa coming soon to Netflix.

The project has been in development for quite some time but was transferred over to Netflix in January 2023, which is when we first learned about the project. Sadly, Netflix would not provide an official comment at the time but the project was officially unveiled on February 23rd, 2023.

Tyler Perry is on board to direct, produce and write. This will be Perry’s fifth major project for Netflix following A Fall From Grace, A Madea Homecoming, A Jazzman’s Blues, and Six Triple Eight.

Will Areu and Angi Bones are also producers on the movie in addition to Rowland and Perry and serving as casting directors as Kim Coleman and Rhavynn Drummer.

On Instagram, when the project was officially confirmed, Perry posted: “Get ready for a crazy sexy thriller!!”

What’s Mea Culpa on Netflix about?

Only a short logline has been provided for the crime legal drama thus far:

“In the hopes of becoming partner, a criminal defense attorney takes on the case of an artist who may or may not have murdered his girlfriend.”

Who is in the cast of Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa?

Five cast members were also included in the initial lineup for Mea Culpa on Netflix:

Kelly Rowland (Think Like A Man, The Curse of Bridge Hollow),

(Think Like A Man, The Curse of Bridge Hollow), Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight, Birdbox, Bruiser)

(Moonlight, Birdbox, Bruiser) Sean Sagar (The Gentleman, The Covenant, Sistas)

(The Gentleman, The Covenant, Sistas) Nick Sagar (The Princess Switch Trilogy, Run the World)

(The Princess Switch Trilogy, Run the World) RonReaco Lee (Nappily Ever After, Coffee and Kareem)

When is Mea Culpa in production at Netflix?

ReelChicago (unenthusiastically, it has to be said) first mentioned the project publicly on February 8th, stating that “The Mea Culpa production office is already up and running at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.”

They added, “The filming dates are set at March 6-24 and the location is Atlanta and Chicago,” and added that the only story details at that point were “Boy meets girl is not so simple when chaos ensues.”

On February 28th, CBS News Atlanta reported that the production was actively seeking extras.

The production coincides with Perry’s other movie, currently filming in the form of Six Triple Eight, which began filming in the UK in early 2023 and is scheduled to wrap in April 2023.

When will Mea Culpa be on Netflix?

The streamer has currently set no release date or window.

If we were to estimate when the new movie will arrive, it’d either be sometime in late 2023 or early 2024.

Are you looking forward to Mea Culpa coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.