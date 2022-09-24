Every Tyler Perry Movie and Series on Netflix (and What’s Next)

Tyler Perry has produced, directed, and starred in a myriad of Netflix Original projects over the past few years, and below, we’ll do our best to catalog all of his efforts for the streamer thus far.

The prolific filmmaker and actor has appeared in and worked on scores of projects throughout his long and distinguished career. He worked on the sitcom Tyler Perry’s House of Payne and has starred in movies such as Gone Girl, Alex Cross, Star Trek among many more.

While we’re only going to feature Perry’s Netflix Original content below, you’ll likely find many licensed Tyler Perry movies streaming on Netflix.

A Fall From Grace

Added to Netflix: January 17th, 2020

A Fall From Grace is the Netflix crime thriller about Grace who confesses to killing her brand new husband but a lawyer believes there is more to the case than meets the eye.

Perry wrote, directed, and served as executive producer on the project. He also appears as Rory in the movie.

In true Tyler Perry fashion, the movie was put together in a ridiculously small amount of time. In fact, filming took place over the course of only 5 days.

#BLACKAF

Added to Netflix: April 17th, 2020

Yes, that’s right, Tyler Perry was briefly featured in Netflix’s sitcom comedy from Kenya Barris.

Among the other guest stars featured in the series (which sadly never returned for a season 2) were Tim Story, Ava DuVernay, Issa Rae, Mike Epps, Angela Kinsey, and Yassir Lester, among many others.

Perry played himself in episode 5 (“yo, between you and me… this is because of slavery”) of the show.

Don’t Look Up

Netflix Release Date: December 25th, 2022

Tyler Perry had a starring role in one of Netflix’s top-performing movies of all time.

The actor plays Jack Bremmer, one of the TV news anchors who is just trying to keep the vibe chill and happy despite Earth’s impending doom.

A Madea Homecoming

Added to Netflix: February 25th, 2022

One of Perry’s most known and beloved characters is Madea, a hardened old woman. This marked the franchise’s eleventh entry and the first to come to Netflix exclusively, with most prior entries distributed by Lionsgate.

The movie was shot over the course of around 2 months in Atlanta, Georgia. Perry served as writer, director, executive producer, and the main star.

Between February 20th and March 20th, the movie featured in the top 10 movie charts picking up 72.79 million hours watched around the globe.

A Jazzman’s Blues

Added to Netflix: September 23rd, 2022

Perry’s most ambitious movie for Netflix has undoubtedly been A Jazzman’s Blues which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in September 2022 before hitting Netflix later in the month.

Perry wrote, directed and produced the Netflix Original title.

Among the movie stars include Joshua Boone, Amirah Vann, Solea Pfeiffer, Austin Scott, and Ryan Eggold.

In our review for the movie, we said that “A Jazzman’s Blues is a step up for Perry compared to his previous work, but not the awards-level leap that seemed possible with a high-level festival premiere.”

What’s Coming Next from Tyler Perry on Netflix?

It’s unclear what Perry is working on Netflix and whether it’ll be for Netflix. We had got word of a new project back in December 2020, but it’s unclear whether that’ll ever come to fruition.

What’s your favorite Tyler Perry title on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.