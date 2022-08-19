‘Minions & More’ Animated Short Collections Coming Soon to Netflix

The Minions are headed to Netflix in the United States! Not only is Netflix due to get the latest theatrical movie, but Netflix is also now teasing two collections of animated titles from Illumination’s biggest franchise. Here’s what we know so far.

As mentioned above, Netflix is also due to be receiving the recent theatrical release of Minions: Rise of Gru as part of their first-window deal with Universal’s animation deal.

No release date has been announced at the moment, although we’ve predicted a mid-December 2022 release.

Now showing in the Netflix app (but only in the United States) is the fact that two collections of mini-movies are headed to Netflix shortly. These collections of animated shorts have all been released previously with some only clocking in at a few minutes long each.

Minions & More 1 is described as a collection of Minions shorts from the “Despicable Me” franchise, including mini-movies like “Training Wheels,” “Puppy,” and “Yellow Is the New Black.”

Minions & More 2 is described as a collection of animated shorts, including “Phil’s Dance Party” and “Binky Nelson Unpacified” from the company behind the “Despicable Me” franchise.

Among the voice cast lasted on each of the two collections includes Pierre Coffin, Reese Witherspoon, Patton Oswalt, Jon C. Reilly, Allison Janney, Tara Strong, Ed Helms, Danny DeVito, Miranda Cosgrove, and many more.

When will Illumination’s Minions & More 1 and 2 be on Netflix?

While the Netflix app currently has a January 1st, 2023 release date showing, it’s thought this is a placeholder date according to our intel. As a result, these collections of animated mini-movies could arrive sooner than that date.

As always, you can find previews of everything coming to Netflix via our coming soon to Netflix section and we’ll keep you posted in this article once we know more.

Are you looking forward to these collections of Minions animated shorts coming to Netflix US? Let us know down below.