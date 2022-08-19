‘The Great British Baking Show’ Will Return in 2022 on Netflix

For the past few years on Netflix US, you’ve been getting annual servings of The Great British Baking Show (known as The Great British Bake-off in the United Kingdom). Netflix has now confirmed that season 13 (labeled as collection 10 on Netflix) will be coming to Netflix and the Junior and Holiday spin-offs are also on the way.

For years, Netflix US (and Netflix US only) has been home to The Great British Baking Show. Before 2017, the service had all the PBS seasons of the shows and its various spinoffs (all of which have now sadly departed) but for the past few years, Netflix has carried the show exclusively. In fact, Netflix US receives weekly episodes in previous years.

You may also be aware of another spin-off, The Great American Baking Show, recently sold to The Roku Channel in the United States. That series will feature the same format as the British version but have different hosts, including Ellie Kemper.

When will Season 13 / Collection 10 of The Great British Show be on Netflix?

In November 2021, it was announced that The Great British Bake-off would return for season 13 in 2022.

No release date has been given but assuming it’s similar to prior years, we’ll get weekly episodes starting sometime in September 2022.

Netflix has confirmed they’ll get weekly episodes again but only said that it’ll be available in Fall 2022.

Will there be a new The Great British Baking Show: Holidays season in 2022 on Netflix?

It’s also been confirmed the holiday spin-off of The Great British Baking Show will be headed to Netflix US again in 2022.

Netflix is always a year behind when it comes to Christmas specials, so in 2022, Netflix will actually be receiving the specials that aired in 2021 in the UK.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 5 (consisting of 2 episodes) will hit Netflix on November 18th, 2022.

Last year, the two Christmas specials arrived on December 3rd.

Here’s what the two episodes will be:

One is the Christmas special, featuring stars from It’s a Sin, including Olly Alexander, Nathaniel Curtis, Lydia West, and Shaun Dooley.

The other is the New Year’s special, which is described as follows “Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding see in the New Year with 2018 Bake Off runner-up Kim-Joy and fellow baker Jon, and Hermine and Rowan from the 2020 Bake Off bubble”

Junior Baking Show is coming to Netflix for First Time in August 2022

For the first time, Netflix has picked up the rights to the Junior Baking Show and has set an August 2022 release date.

Season 6 (the season that aired in the UK in early 2021) is set to arrive on Netflix US on August 17th, 2022.

Here’s what you can expect:

Britain’s most talented young bakers wow judges with cakes, biscuits, breads and more in this kid-focused spinoff of “The Great British Baking Show.”

As a quick aside, if you’re wondering why the show has a different title in the United States to the United Kingdom, it’s because Pilsbury owns the trademark to “bake-off”.

Are you looking forward to more episodes of The Great British Baking Show on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.