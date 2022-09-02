‘Mo’ Season 2: Has Netflix Renewed or Canceled?

Netflix’s brand new comedy series from A24 Television, Mo, has just recently hit the service but will it be returning for a season 2? We’ll be reviewing its chances below.

Created by Mohammed “Mo” Amer and Ramy Youssef, the series stars Amer himself, Teresa Ruiz (Narcos: Mexico), and Omar Elba (Limetown).

The story focuses on a Palestinian refugee living in Houston doing everything it takes to keep his head above water while straddling the line of living one step away from asylum on the path to U.S. citizenship.

The show has become one of the best-reviewed new Netflix Originals, particularly in the comedy department, where Netflix has struggled in recent years. In fact, as of the time of writing, Netflix has yet to renew any of its fledgling new comedy series in 2022. Murderville, Hard Cell, The Pentaverate, God’s Favorite Idiot, and Uncoupled are all waiting for renewals.

As of the time of writing, it’s got a 100% score on RottenTomatoes but hasn’t had quite enough reviews to warrant the Certified Fresh rating most shows strive for.

On the audience figures, it’s got a 91% on RottenTomatoes and on IMDb, the series has a 7.4/10.

Mo Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Current renewal status: Not yet renewed (Last updated: September 2nd, 2022)

Our renewal prediction: Too early to call (Last updated: September 2nd, 2022)

Mo Amer has jokingly already referred to a second season in an interview segment and the series is ripe for more stories to come out of Houston in the future.

But will it get renewed? Well, as you likely know by now, renewals at Netflix are complicated but there are a few big things to keep an eye out for.

Its stats will ultimately be the reason why Netflix gives the show a renewal. As we’ve discussed before, things like how many people start the show, how many go on to finish (this is increasingly important), and other factors all contribute to a show’s renewal or cancelation.

So how well is the show doing on Netflix?

The show didn’t manage to get into the global top 10s in its first week on the service, according to the Netflix top 10 site.

Raw top 10s provided by FlixPatrol state that the series has rocketed up the charts in some of Netflix’s MENA regions such as Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The show also has featured in both the United States and Canada since its launch.

According to the IMDb Moviemeter, the show in its debut week was the 103rd most popular title in the world.

Meanwhile, the show climbed to be the 71st most popular show in the world on August 29th, 2022, according to TelevisionStats.com that takes data from places like Google search, Wikipedia, and other sources to determine its score.

Thus far, it’d be fair to say the show made a modest impression in its first week on the platform but we’ll be tracking that over time to see how that changes.

More projects from A24 Television are coming soon to Netflix. Next up from the studio for Netflix is Beef starring Steven Yeun and then we’ll see Survival of the Thickest land on Netflix.

While we’re waiting for renewal, Mo Amer has two stand-up specials available exclusively on Netflix. You’ve got 2021’s Mohammed In Texas and 2018’s The Vagabond.

Would you like to see Mo return for a season 2 at Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.