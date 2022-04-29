‘Murderville’ Season 2: Has Netflix Renewed or Canceled?

The future is still up in the air regarding a second season of Netflix’s new sketch show led by Will Arnett according to Netflix’s head of comedy. What could we expect from a second season and how well did the first perform? Let’s take a look.

The sketch show is inspired by the British comedy series Murder in Successville which has a similar setup that sees a basic premise of a murder investigation set up but the rest is improvised. Krister Johnson developed the series for Netflix who also worked on Medical Police (expected to have been canceled) and Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later.

Each of the 6 episodes saw Will Arnett’s character of Terry Seattle having to solve a murder investigation alongside the guest for that episode improvising their way to solve out who the killer is in each episode. Among the guests featured in season 1 included Kumail Nanjiani, Sharon Stone, Ken Jeong, Annie Murphy, and Conan O’Brien.

Murderville Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Renewal Status: Not yet renewed

Our Renewal Prediction: 50/50

We received a very small update on the future of the show in late April 2022 thanks to a Deadline interview with the head of Netflix comedy, Tracey Pakosta.

In the interview, it was revealed that as of late April 2022, Netflix has still yet to decide whether the show will get a second season.

We should hear about a cancelation come summer 2022 but it may just be the case that the series gets ghost-canceled where we just don’t hear about the future for years and it just gets assumed it’s canceled.

How well did Murderville perform on Netflix?

This is why we believe the series may falter. It failed to make a meaningful impact in the Netflix top 10s. It also didn’t feature in Netflix’s newly established global top 10s hourly data.

The top 10s are one of the best ways we have of monitoring Netflix’s top shows and according to FlixPatrol, the show only managed to reach the overall top 10s in two countries (those two being Canada and the United States) but it did hit more regions in the TV top 10s.

On the US TV top 10s, the show lasted for six days before dropping out. It also featured in the TV top 10s in Australia, Canada, Iceland, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, and the United States.

Another metric we can use is looking at its IMDb MovieMeter score. This score essentially ranks the pages on IMDb with the most traffic in any given week.

Following its release, Murderville managed to get to the 24th most popular title on the site.

We should note that Netflix is hoping Murderville does well at the Emmys too as the show features on Netflix’s FYC site alongside I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson in the Variety Sketch Series category.

Would you like to see more cases in a second season of Murderville with Will Arnett? Let us know in the comments down below.