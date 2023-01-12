‘Demon Slayer’ Season 2 Sets Netflix Release Date

With the second season of Demon Slayer long concluded, you’ll finally be able to watch new episodes on Netflix by the end of January 2023.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a Japanese anime series based on the manga of the same name by author Koyoharu Gotōge.

Since the release of the anime series, the popularity of Demon Slayer has exploded. In just over five years since the manga debuted in February 2016, in 2020, the franchise generated over $8.75 billion in sales revenue, making it one of the highest-grossing media franchises in history.

Demon Slayer’s popularity has exploded thanks to some truly fantastic animation by the talented artists at Ufotable. The movie Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, broke Studio Ghibli’s Japan box office record by becoming the highest-grossing movie in the nation’s history.

When is Demon Slayer season 2 coming to Netflix?

Unfortunately for Netflix subscribers, the wait for Demon Slayer season 2 wasn’t added in quick succession.

The anime’s second season premiered on Crunchyroll in 2021 and only ended in February 2022.

The first season finale was broadcast on September 28th, 2019, and didn’t arrive on Netflix until almost 16 months later on January 22nd, 2021.

We originally predicted that season 2 of Demon Slayer wouldn’t hit Netflix until the summer of 2023, but thankfully, it’ll be coming much sooner.

A notice now confirms that season 2 (consisting of all 18 episodes) of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will arrive on Netflix on January 21st, 2023.

What can fans expect from the second season of Demon Slayer?

If Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train isn’t available to stream on Netflix then fans can choose to watch an episodic version of the events of the Mugen Train arc in the anime.

After the Mugen Train arc the anime picks up at the Entertainment District arc where Tanjiro and his friends go to Yoshiwara, an infamous and unscrupulous red-light district in Edo, where demons, crime, and other unsavory acts are running rampant. When a number of wives go missing in the area, demon activity is suspected.

It’s up to Tanjiro, and a new friend with a personal connection to the mystery, to get to the bottom of the issue before anyone else disappears.

When is the Demon Slayer movie coming to Netflix?

The story of Demon Slayer was continued through the Mugen Train arc, which was adapted into the second season of the anime, but was first shown as a movie.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train broke some incredible records during its time in theatres:

The highest-grossing film of all time in Japan

The highest-grossing anime film of all time

The highest-grossing animated movie of 2020

The highest-grossing R-rated animated movie of all time

In total, the movie has grossed over $504 million worldwide.

You can currently stream the Demon Slayer movie on Crunchyroll.

Would you like to see the second season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!