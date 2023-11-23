‘Mo’ Season 2 Will Start Production in Texas in March 2024

It’s been a while since Mo was renewed for a second season and there’s been little news about the show’s status for quite some time. Thankfully, a new update confirms that the series will return to production in early 2024.

Released in August 2022, Mo is an eight-episode comedy series created by Mo Amer and Ramy Youssef. It’s loosely based on the life of Amer, living as a Palestinian refugee in Texas, hustling for work and money while waiting for citizenship.

In case you missed it, Mo scored a second-season renewal nearly half a year after the series was first released with the caveat that it’d also be the final season.

The production news comes via ProductionWeekly issue 1377, which confirms that production will pick up on the second and final season on March 4th, 2024. It states that the show plans a three-month filming schedule, with the currently scheduled wrap set for May 3rd, 2024.

Once again, Solvan “Slick” Naim is expected to return to direct all the episodes, with Ramy Youssef writing the series alongside Mo Amer.

Season 2 will once again film in Houston, Texas.

We’ll soon include Mo in our production schedule list that we’ve been collating since the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strikes in early November 2023. That list contains big Netflix shows like The Lincoln Lawyer, Stranger Things, Wednesday, The Sandman, and more.

What to Expect From Mo Season 2 on Netflix

Mo Amer, who is of Palestinian descent, was recently interviewed at the Los Angeles Times about numerous subjects, including, most pertinently, the ongoing war in Israel and Palestine. The entire interview is worth a read, given his connection to the region and the show is about a Palestinian family. Amer states that the ongoing situation does add pressure on him and his team going into season 2 adding, “… you have to realize is that you’re not going to make everybody happy. You have to approach it that way, and just be honest, real and grounded.”

In addition, Amer states, “We’re all realizing how incredibly important this show is. The fact that it’s literally the only television show with a Palestinian family, and a Palestinian lead co-creator at the head, makes it super important to do it justice.”

While waiting for the second season of Mo, there’s a number of stand-ups from the comic available on Netflix exclusively that are well worth your time.

Are you looking forward to Mo season 2? Let us know in the comments down below and keep an eye out for a full season 2 preview as and when we learn more.