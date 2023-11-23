‘The Survivors’ Australian Netflix Limited Series: Everything We Know So Far

From the writer and executive producer of Stateless and Clickbait, Tony Ayres has a brand new Australian limited series in development at Netflix, called The Survivors. The series has yet to start filming and we’re hopeful to see the upcoming limited series sometime in 2025. Details are still limited but we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about The Survivors, including the plot, cast news, production updates, and the Netflix release date.

The Survivors is an upcoming Australian Netflix Original limited drama series, created, written, and produced by Tony Ayres. The series is being produced under Tony Ayres’s production company, Tony Ayres Productions.

Tony Ayres had the following to say regarding the project;

“Jane Harper’s brilliant novel is a gift to adapt because its clever murder mystery plot is actually a Trojan horse for a deeper examination of how we live with the wounds that life inflicts on us. It’s about the cost of survival and how that impacts differently on men and women. I’m thrilled that we are working with Netflix on this show, as its themes hit the sweet spot of being both distinctly Australian, yet resonant and meaningful to a global audience.”

What is the plot of The Survivors?

The synopsis has been sourced from Production Weekly:

“Fifteen years ago, a terrible storm hit the seaside tourist town of Evelyn Bay and three young people died. Kieran lost his older brother, Finn. Mia lost her best friend, Gabby. Finn’s best friend, Toby, also died. The respective families, the community of friends, and the very town itself became haunted and defined by these immeasurable losses. Kieran and Mia coped with their feelings of guilt and culpability by running away. But now, they are back and a new tragedy the murder of a young woman forces them to confront the past again with all of its murky secrets.”

What is the production status of The Survivors?

Official Production Status: Active Development (Last Updated: 23/11/2023)

At the time of writing it’s unclear how far into active development The Survivors is.

IMDb last updated the status of the project on August 21st, 2023, listing under pre-production. However, there is currently no evidence to support that the series has entered pre-production.

We expect to learn more soon.

Who are the cast members of The Survivors?

At the time of writing, there are no confirmed cast members for The Survivors.

Jane Norris is the casting director for the series.

When can we expect to see The Survivors on Netflix?

Given we don’t have any filming dates, the likelihood of us seeing The Survivors on Netflix in 2024 is extremely slim.

A 2025 release is most likely.

Are you looking forward to watching The Survivors on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!