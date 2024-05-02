What’s Leaving Netflix in June 2024

Welcome to another rundown of what’s set to leave Netflix in the United States. This list will cover all the removals planned for June 2024, which will include some big movies and some notable series departures, too.

This list serves as the definitive list of departures, as most outlets copy and paste an abbreviated list provided by Netflix. Our list also lists titles for their day of removal. That means if a title is set to leave on June 1st, it’ll display a notice that your “Last day to watch” will be on May 31st.

We typically get word of removals around 30 days before their departure, and we’ll keep this list constantly updated, so keep it bookmarked.

Missed any of the May 2024 removals? You can find a full recap of those in the link provided.

Full List of Removals Planned for Netflix in June 2024

What’s Leaving Netflix on June 1st, 2024

2012 (2009)

72 Cutest Animals (Season 1)

72 Dangerous Places (Season 1) Note: 72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America and 72 Dangerous Animals: Asia will remain on Netflix through 2042 and 2043, respectively.

Boyz n the Hood (1991)

Burlesque (2010)

Cardcaptor Sakura -Clow Card- (Seasons 1-2)

Copenhagen (2014)

Forever My Girl (2018)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

Insidious (2010)

L.A. Confidential (1997)

Lakeview Terrace (2008)

Noah (2014)

Oh, Ramona! (2019)

Silent Hill (2006)

Skyscraper (2018)

Split (2016) Note: Glass will remain streaming until August 1st, 2024

Sniper: Rogue Mission (2022)

The Choice (2016)

The Courier (2019)

The Day Will Come (Limited Series)

The Disaster Artist (2017)

The Great Gatsby (2013)

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015)

The Impossible (2012)

The Mick (Seasons 1-2)

The Other Guys (2010)

Think Like a Man (2012)

Think Like a Man Too (2014)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

What’s Leaving Netflix on June 3rd

Bullet Train (2022)

What’s Leaving Netflix on June 22nd

More details on the One Piece series removals.

One Piece: The Naval Fortress (11 episodes)

One Piece: The Foxy Pirate Crew (22 episodes)

One Piece: The “Water Seven” Chapter (35 episodes)

What’s Leaving Netflix on June 24th

The Invitation (2022)

What will you miss when it leaves Netflix in June 2024? Let us know in the comments down below.