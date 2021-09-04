‘Money Heist’ Season 5 Soundtrack Song List

Money Heist is back and just like the seasons before it, features an eclectic mix of songs and although we only got 5 episodes, there’s still plenty of music to cover. Here’s a breakdown of all the songs featured in Money Heist season 5.

The two main composers that continue to curate original music for the series includes Iván Martínez Lacámara (who worked on Vis a vis) and Manel Santisteban (most known for Three Steps Above Heaven).

Of course, you’ll be hearing the Money Heist intro song lots throughout season 5. We’re referring to Cecilia Krull’s beautiful track “My Life Is Going On”. The song has risen in popularity throughout the entirety of the series and is now heavily associated with the Netflix show.

We’d also be remiss not to feature another song that was popularized because of Money Heist in the form of Bella Cioa.

Want to see all the songs featured up until season 5? We’ve got you covered with our previous article recapping all the music featured between seasons 1 and 4.

Full Soundtrack List for Money Heist Season 5

Episode 1 – The End of the Road

Too Late To Turn Back Now – Cornelius Brothers & Sister Rose

Concerto No. 2 in G Minor, Op. 8, (Summer) – Antonio Vivaldi

Kingston Town – UB40

Asalto al camion – Ivan M.Lacamara, Manel Santisteban

Episode 2 – Do You Believe in Reincarnation?

Friday I’m in Love – Phoebe Bridgers

Episode 3 – Welcome to the Spectacle of Life

Que te vaya bonito – Chavela Vargas

Piano Concerto No. 21 – Mozart

Episode 4 – You Place In Heaven

Will You Fight – Klergy & BEGINNERS

Piano Concerto No. 21 – Mozart

Episode 5 – Live Many Lives

Faithful Fate – Brand X Music

I Wish That I Could See You Soon – Herman Dune

Grandola, Vila Morena – Cidalia Moreira

Grandola Vila Morena – Cecilia Krull

For a full list of all the songs to have featured in Money Heist seasons 1-4, visit our friends at What-Song.com who has you covered.

Did you enjoy the soundtrack to the fifth season 5 of Money Heist? Let us know in the comments.