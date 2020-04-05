Money Heist Seasons 1-4 Soundtrack: Every Song Featured

Money Heist (or La Casa De Papel depending on where you live) just got its fourth season added to Netflix and once again bought some excellent songs with it. Below, we’ll be rounding up every song featured in the Money Heist soundtrack so far with seasons 1 through 4.

Of course, two songs are really synonymous with Money Heist throughout. We’re referring to the title song which is My Life Is Going On by Cecilia Krull. The official video for the song, in fact, features plenty of footage from the series. It’s easily one of the best Netflix theme songs thus far.

The second major song most associated with Money Heist is Bella Ciao. It’s not a new song but has been given a new lease of life since the Netflix show. This video on YouTube has amassed over 55 million views so far and is frequently used in social media posts.

Bella Ciao is, in fact, an Italian protest song that’s English title is “Goodbye Beautiful”.

Full Soundtrack for Money Heist (Seasons 1-4)

Note: with thanks to What-Song for helping us with this list!

Money Heist Season 1 Soundtrack

Episode 1

My Life Is Going On (Música Original de la Serie de TV “La Casa de Papel”) – Cecilia Krull

Easy Rider – J. CRIST

Episode 2

Bamboo Moon (feat. The Let’s Go’s) – The Mutants

My Life Is Going On (Música Original de la Serie de TV “La Casa de Papel”) – Cecilia Krull

The Recapitulation – Brian Flores, John Hunter Jr, Jonathan Slott

Episode 3

American Beauty – Thomas Newman

Walk Away – Jess Delgado

Fado Boemio Vadio – Piedade Fernandes

The Recapitulation – Brian Flores, John Hunter Jr, Jonathan Slott

Episode 4

BOOM – Ofi La Melodia

Episode 5

Fado Boêmio e Vadio – Filhos da Tradição

BOOM – Ofi La Melodia

Episode 6

Any Other Name – Thomas Newman

Episode 8

The Entertainer – Scott Joplin

Bella Ciao – Bella Ciao

Your Love – Kosinus

Episode 9

Corfu – Eric Gemsu

Bella Ciao (Música Original de la Serie La Casa de Papel / Money Heist) – Manu Pilas

Money Heist Season 2 Soundtrack

Episode 1

Bella Ciao – Modena City Ramblers

Por una Cabeza – Carlos Gardel

Tokyo Y Berlin Venganza 4 – Ivan M. Lacamara & Manel Santisteban

Episode 2

Loud and Clear – Bob Bradley, Matt Sanchez & Steve Dymond

Your Love – Kosinus

Episode 5

Verde Que Te Quiero Verde (La casa de papel) – Alba Molina

Money Heist Season 3 Soundtrack

Episode 1

My Life Is Going On (Cecilia Krull vs. Gavin Moss) – Cecilia Krull

La Flor y el Libro – La Fanfarria del Capitán

Timebomb Zone – The Prodigy

El Preso – Fruko y Sus Tesos

Pretty Kinda Dirty – goodpeople

Episode 2

My Life Is Going On (Música Original de la Serie de TV “La Casa de Papel”) – Cecilia Krull

Who Can It Be Now? – Men At Work

Harlem Shuffle (Alternate Take) – The Foundations

You’ll Never Walk Alone – Gerry & The Pacemakers

Episode 3

Feeling Good – Alex Almedo

Another Sunny Day – Belle and Sebastian

Guajira Guantanamera – Compay Segundo

Episode 4

Lonely Boy – The Black Keys

Episode 5

Rocks – Primal Scream

Be My Baby – The Ronettes

Upswing – Anthony Ranere

Episode 6

María, Mi Vida, Mi Amor – Paco Tous & Jaime Lorente

Electro Metal Trailer (feat. Antoine Binant & Julien Ranouil) – Sound For Production

Broken Coastline – Down Like Silver

Episode 7

I Want You – Australian Blonde

Di doo dah – Jane Birkin

La poupée – Les Très Bien Ensemble

Episode 8

La Deriva – Vetusta Morla

Bella Ciao (Versión Orquestal de la Música Original de la Serie la Casa de Papel Money Heist) – Manu Pilas

Money Heist Season 4 Soundtrack

Episode 1

Ti amo – Umberto Tozzi

My Life Is Going On (Música Original de la Serie de TV “La Casa de Papel”) – Cecilia Krull

Maskenfreiheit – Belako

Te Estoy Amando Locamente – Las Grecas

Episode 2

Sweetheart – Music Beyond

Days Like This – Van Morrison

Centro Di Gravità Permanente – Franco Battiato

Asalto Camion – Ivan M. Lacamara, Manel Santsteban

Episode 3

All You Need to Know – Howe Gelb

Los Putos Amos – Ivan M. Lacamara, Manel Santisteban

Siempre Nos Quedara El C4 – Ivan M. Lacamara, Manel Santisteban

Asalto Camion – Ivan M. Lacamara, Manel Santisteban

La Bamba – Ritchie Valens

Dos Gardenias – Buena Vista Social Club

Episode 4

Amado Mio – Pink Martini

Suspiros de España (Pasodoble) – Real Orquesta Sinfónica de Sevilla, Spanish Folklore

Episode 5

Fuego – Bomba Estéreo

La Palloza – La Fanfarria del Capitán

Episode 6

Delicate – Damien Rice

Pescador De Hombres – Cesáreo Gabaráin

Episode 7

Wake Up – Arcade Fire

Raquel Y Sergio Juntos – Ivan M. Lacamara, Manel Santisteban

Cuando Suba La Marea – Amaral

Episode 8

Bella ciao – Najwa

Ni Sueño ni Amor sin Ti – SaraoMusic

Stoned Soul – Janice Dempsey & Steve Sechi

You can also find many of these songs on the official Money Heist soundtrack Spotify playlist featured below: