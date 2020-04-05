Money Heist Seasons 1-4 Soundtrack: Every Song Featured

Money Heist (or La Casa De Papel depending on where you live) just got its fourth season added to Netflix and once again bought some excellent songs with it. Below, we’ll be rounding up every song featured in the Money Heist soundtrack so far with seasons 1 through 4.
Of course, two songs are really synonymous with Money Heist throughout. We’re referring to the title song which is My Life Is Going On by Cecilia Krull. The official video for the song, in fact, features plenty of footage from the series. It’s easily one of the best Netflix theme songs thus far.
The second major song most associated with Money Heist is Bella Ciao. It’s not a new song but has been given a new lease of life since the Netflix show. This video on YouTube has amassed over 55 million views so far and is frequently used in social media posts.
Bella Ciao is, in fact, an Italian protest song that’s English title is “Goodbye Beautiful”.
Full Soundtrack for Money Heist (Seasons 1-4)
Note: with thanks to What-Song for helping us with this list!
Money Heist Season 1 Soundtrack
Episode 1
- My Life Is Going On (Música Original de la Serie de TV “La Casa de Papel”) – Cecilia Krull
- Easy Rider – J. CRIST
Episode 2
- Bamboo Moon (feat. The Let’s Go’s) – The Mutants
- My Life Is Going On (Música Original de la Serie de TV “La Casa de Papel”) – Cecilia Krull
- The Recapitulation – Brian Flores, John Hunter Jr, Jonathan Slott
Episode 3
- American Beauty – Thomas Newman
- Walk Away – Jess Delgado
- Fado Boemio Vadio – Piedade Fernandes
- The Recapitulation – Brian Flores, John Hunter Jr, Jonathan Slott
Episode 4
- BOOM – Ofi La Melodia
Episode 5
- Fado Boêmio e Vadio – Filhos da Tradição
- BOOM – Ofi La Melodia
Episode 6
- Any Other Name – Thomas Newman
Episode 8
- The Entertainer – Scott Joplin
- Bella Ciao – Bella Ciao
- Your Love – Kosinus
Episode 9
- Corfu – Eric Gemsu
- Bella Ciao (Música Original de la Serie La Casa de Papel / Money Heist) – Manu Pilas
Money Heist Season 2 Soundtrack
Episode 1
- Bella Ciao – Modena City Ramblers
- Por una Cabeza – Carlos Gardel
- Tokyo Y Berlin Venganza 4 – Ivan M. Lacamara & Manel Santisteban
Episode 2
- Loud and Clear – Bob Bradley, Matt Sanchez & Steve Dymond
- Your Love – Kosinus
Episode 5
- Verde Que Te Quiero Verde (La casa de papel) – Alba Molina
Money Heist Season 3 Soundtrack
Episode 1
- My Life Is Going On (Cecilia Krull vs. Gavin Moss) – Cecilia Krull
- La Flor y el Libro – La Fanfarria del Capitán
- Timebomb Zone – The Prodigy
- El Preso – Fruko y Sus Tesos
- Pretty Kinda Dirty – goodpeople
Episode 2
- My Life Is Going On (Música Original de la Serie de TV “La Casa de Papel”) – Cecilia Krull
- Who Can It Be Now? – Men At Work
- Harlem Shuffle (Alternate Take) – The Foundations
- You’ll Never Walk Alone – Gerry & The Pacemakers
Episode 3
- Feeling Good – Alex Almedo
- Another Sunny Day – Belle and Sebastian
- Guajira Guantanamera – Compay Segundo
Episode 4
- Lonely Boy – The Black Keys
Episode 5
- Rocks – Primal Scream
- Be My Baby – The Ronettes
- Upswing – Anthony Ranere
Episode 6
- María, Mi Vida, Mi Amor – Paco Tous & Jaime Lorente
- Electro Metal Trailer (feat. Antoine Binant & Julien Ranouil) – Sound For Production
- Broken Coastline – Down Like Silver
Episode 7
- I Want You – Australian Blonde
- Di doo dah – Jane Birkin
- La poupée – Les Très Bien Ensemble
Episode 8
- La Deriva – Vetusta Morla
- Bella Ciao (Versión Orquestal de la Música Original de la Serie la Casa de Papel Money Heist) – Manu Pilas
Money Heist Season 4 Soundtrack
Episode 1
- Ti amo – Umberto Tozzi
- My Life Is Going On (Música Original de la Serie de TV “La Casa de Papel”) – Cecilia Krull
- Maskenfreiheit – Belako
- Te Estoy Amando Locamente – Las Grecas
Episode 2
- Sweetheart – Music Beyond
- Days Like This – Van Morrison
- Centro Di Gravità Permanente – Franco Battiato
- Asalto Camion – Ivan M. Lacamara, Manel Santsteban
Episode 3
- All You Need to Know – Howe Gelb
- Los Putos Amos – Ivan M. Lacamara, Manel Santisteban
- Siempre Nos Quedara El C4 – Ivan M. Lacamara, Manel Santisteban
- Asalto Camion – Ivan M. Lacamara, Manel Santisteban
- La Bamba – Ritchie Valens
- Dos Gardenias – Buena Vista Social Club
Episode 4
- Amado Mio – Pink Martini
- Suspiros de España (Pasodoble) – Real Orquesta Sinfónica de Sevilla, Spanish Folklore
Episode 5
- Fuego – Bomba Estéreo
- La Palloza – La Fanfarria del Capitán
Episode 6
- Delicate – Damien Rice
- Pescador De Hombres – Cesáreo Gabaráin
Episode 7
- Wake Up – Arcade Fire
- Raquel Y Sergio Juntos – Ivan M. Lacamara, Manel Santisteban
- Cuando Suba La Marea – Amaral
Episode 8
- Bella ciao – Najwa
- Ni Sueño ni Amor sin Ti – SaraoMusic
- Stoned Soul – Janice Dempsey & Steve Sechi
You can also find many of these songs on the official Money Heist soundtrack Spotify playlist featured below: