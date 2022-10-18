‘Murder Mystery 2’ on Netflix: What We Know So Far

After the incredible success of Murder Mystery, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Netflix has commissioned a sequel for the Adam Sandler comedy. Filming came to an end earlier in 2022, and has since been in post-production. There’s still no word on a release date, however, we now expect to see Murder Mystery on Netflix sometime in 2023.

Murder Mystery 2 is an upcoming Netflix Original comedy movie, and the sequel to Netflix’s incredibly successful 2019 comedy, Murder Mystery. Jeremy Garelick replaces Kyle Newacheck as the director of the project, but James Vanderbilt has returned to write the sequel.

Murder Mystery is one of Netflix’s most successful Originals ever, thanks to amassing an audience of over 83 million households. If Murder Mystery 2 was to replicate even half the success of its predecessor we’d suspect Netflix will be incredibly happy.

What is the production status of Murder Mystery 2?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 18/10/2022)

Filming for Murder Mystery 2 took place in the first few months of 2022. Principal photography began on January 28th, 2022, and lasted for three months before ending on April 26th, 2022.

Locations we know that were used for filming are Hawaii, and Paris, France.

Like the first film, production will be handled by Adam Sandler’s own production, Happy Madison Productions.

What is the plot of Murder Mystery 2?

At the time of writing, no plot details have been revealed for Murder Mystery 2. We expect to learn a brief synopsis of the plot once filming begins in January 2022.

Who are the cast members of Murder Mystery 2?

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston have been confirmed to be returning to reprise their roles of Nick and Audrey Spitz.

If you include Uncut Gems, which is a Netflix Original outside of the US, then Sandler will have starred in ten Original films for Netflix.

Joining the cast of Murder Mystery 2 are;

John Kani as Colonel Ulenga

Adeel Akhtar as The Maharajah

Mark Strong

Melanie Laurent

Jodie Turner-Smith

Kuhoo Verma

Enrique Arce

Tony Goldwyn

Zurin Villanueva

Annie Mumolo

MCU fans will be familiar with John Kani thanks to his brief stint in the franchise as King T’Chaka, the father of T’Challa.

Adeel Akhtar was last seen on Netflix in Enola Holmes as Detective Lestrade, and will reprise his role in Enola Holmes 2. Akhtar was hilarious in the British comedy Four Lions, and a fan favorite in the British cult show Utopia.

The remaining cast members have yet to have their roles revealed, however, we expect the likes of Mark Strong, Melania Laurent and Jodie Turner-Smith to give great, and hilarious performances.

When can we expect to see Murder Mystery 2 on Netflix?

As there has been no word from Netflix, we aren’t expecting to see Murder Mystery 2 on the streaming service before the end of 2022.

We are now expecting the sequel to arrive on Netflix sometime in early 2023.

Are you looking forward to the release of Murder Mystery 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!