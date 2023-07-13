‘My Lovely Wife’ Netflix Movie: What We Know So Far

Expanding its movie library, Netflix is set to produce a new psychological thriller feature called My Lovely Wife, which is described as Mr & Mrs Smith meets Dexter. The movie is an adaptation of Samantha Downing’s novel of the same name.

Netflix’s My Lovely Wife will be written and directed by Julia Hart, whose credits include Miss Stevens, Stargirl, and Fast Color. The script will be co-written by Jordan Horowitz, who has collaborated with Hart on a number of projects in the past.

Deadline first announced the project in April 2023.

Article Continues Below...

Producers for My Lovely Wife are Brian Kavanaugh Jones and Fred Berger for Automatic and Roy Lee and Miri Yoon for Vertigo. Downing, Sean Berard, and Barbara Poelle are exec producing.

An adaptation of My Lovely Wife was in the works at Amazon back in 2020, with Nicole Kidman starring and producing via her Blossom Films outfit. That project never came to pass, and now the rights are with Netflix.

What’s the plot of My Lovely Wife?

Netflix’s My Lovely Wife is a Mr. & Mrs. Smith meets Dexter type of movie, based on the Samantha Downing 2019 novel of the same name. Here’s the logline for the novel:

“Our love story is simple. I met a gorgeous woman. We fell in love. We had kids. We moved to the suburbs. We told each other our biggest dreams, and our darkest secrets. And then we got bored. We look like a normal couple. We’re your neighbors, the parents of your kid’s friend, the acquaintances you keep meaning to get dinner with. We all have secrets to keeping a marriage alive. Ours just happens to be getting away with murder.”

Who is cast in My Lovely Wife?

As of July 2023, no cast members have been announced for Netflix’s My Lovely Wife. We should hear more in the following months. As mentioned above, in a previous attempt to adapt the novel, Nicole Kidman was set to star. It’s not impossible that she’ll return for the lead role in the Netflix version, but the chances seem slim.

What’s the production status of My Lovely Wife?

As of June 2023, the movie is in early development, with the script writing paused due to the ongoing writers’ strike. There is no word yet regarding the filming start.

What’s the Netflix release date for My Lovely Wife?

As the movie is still in the very early stages of development, it’s too early to speak of any release dates, but we could estimate sometime in late 2024 if filming starts in 2023. Given numerous strikes ongoing, however, it could be much later when we see the movie eventually released.