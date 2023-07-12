What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: July 12th, 2023

We’re midweek and welcome to your first recap of what’s been added to Netflix so far where we’ll be checking in on the nine new TV shows and movies added, plus the brand new game releases from Netflix Games. Here’s what’s new and trending for July 12th, 2023.

Lots is still to come throughout the week, including the new Puss in Boots movie hitting Netflix and the brand new series from A24 Television, Survival of the Thickest, arriving tomorrow globally.

If you're looking for other suggestions on what to watch today, why not check out the full list of Emmy-nominated Netflix shows?

Best New Movies, Shows and Games on Netflix for July 12th, 2023

Vivarium (2019)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi

Director: Lorcan Finnegan

Cast: Imogen Poots, Danielle Ryan, Molly McCann

Writer: Garret Shanley, Lorcan Finnegan

Runtime: 97 min / 1h 37m

One of the two major licensed movies to hit Netflix so far this week is an underappreciated horror gem starring Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots.

The movie follows two prospective house buyers guided into what turns out to be a nightmare of living in a British estate that goes on forever. They’re confronted with plenty of other twists along the way too.

This is one of our eight top movie picks for July 2023.

Quarterback (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 8

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Documentary, Sport

Cast: Patrick Mahomes, Marcus Mariota, Kirk Cousins

Adding to Netflix’s growing library of sports documentaries is the first collab between Netflix and the National Football League.

The new series will take you inside the huddle, so to speak, following the professional and personal lives of Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota through the 2022-23 NFL season.

OXENFREE II: Lost Signals

This is perhaps one of the most significant Netflix Games releases to date in that it’s the first real title to come from one of Netflix’s internal studios.

Serving as a sequel to the critically acclaimed first game and described as a mind-bending follow-up, here’s what you can expect from the story:

“In the small coastal town of Camena, unnaturally occurring electromagnetic waves are suddenly causing interference with electrical and radio equipment. Reluctantly, Riley Poverly, an environmental researcher, returns to her hometown to investigate the mystery, but what she finds is more than she bargained for.”

You’ve got several different options of playing the new Night School Studio entry. You can source it on your favorite game consoles like PlayStation, Switch, or PC, or you can access the mobile version for free with your Netflix subscription on iOS or Android.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix So Far This Week

4 New Movies Added So Far This Week

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017) – PG – English – Fourth-grade pranksters George and Harold hypnotize their humorless principal into thinking he’s an undies-adorned superhero.

– PG – English – Fourth-grade pranksters George and Harold hypnotize their humorless principal into thinking he’s an undies-adorned superhero. Mr. Car and the Knights Templar (2023) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Polish – When an art historian finds an ancient Templar cross, he must join forces with an unlikely group of adventurers on a quest to unlock the relic’s secrets.

– TV-14 – Polish – When an art historian finds an ancient Templar cross, he must join forces with an unlikely group of adventurers on a quest to unlock the relic’s secrets. Unknown: Killer Robots (2023) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – What happens when a machine makes life-or-death decisions? This documentary explores the dangers of artificial intelligence in military application.

– TV-14 – English – What happens when a machine makes life-or-death decisions? This documentary explores the dangers of artificial intelligence in military application. Vivarium (2019) – R – English – While exploring a new housing development, a young couple finds themselves trapped in a labyrinth of identical houses.

5 New TV Series Added So Far This Week

Nineteen to Twenty (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Korean – A group of young adults share their last week of teens and first week of twenties together — experiencing freedom and all the “firsts” of adulthood.

– TV-PG – Korean – A group of young adults share their last week of teens and first week of twenties together — experiencing freedom and all the “firsts” of adulthood. Qi Refining for 3000 Years (Season 1) – TV-PG – Mandarin – On a path to reach immortality, a talented Bai Qiuran is stuck at the entry level for three thousand years — until a chance of breakthrough finds him.

– TV-PG – Mandarin – On a path to reach immortality, a talented Bai Qiuran is stuck at the entry level for three thousand years — until a chance of breakthrough finds him. Quarterback (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Go inside the huddle and into the homes of Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota in this candid docuseries following their 2022-23 NFL season.

– TV-MA – English – Go inside the huddle and into the homes of Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota in this candid docuseries following their 2022-23 NFL season. StoryBots: Answer Time (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – Got a question? The StoryBots have an answer! Join curious friends Beep, Boop, Bing, Bang and Bo on fun adventures to find facts for real kids like you.

– TV-Y – English – Got a question? The StoryBots have an answer! Join curious friends Beep, Boop, Bing, Bang and Bo on fun adventures to find facts for real kids like you. Sugar Rush: The Baking Point (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Spanish – In this race against time, six teams of pastry chefs blend innovation and tradition to create edible marvels. Who will bake their way to the top?

Top 10 Movies and Shows on Netflix for July 12th, 2023

# TV Shows Movies 1 The Lincoln Lawyer 65 2 Tom Segura: Sledgehammer The Out-Laws 3 The Witcher Titanic 4 Suits The Tutor 5 Hack My Home Home Wrecker 6 Is It Cake? Rush Hour 7 Fatal Seduction Nimona 8 Insecure Prom Night 9 Black Mirror White House Down 10 Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators The Smurfs 2

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.