Netflix Acquires Colombian Telenovela Series ‘Blood Ties’

Netflix will soon be streaming Blood Ties (Las Villamizar), the Colombian telenovela created by Juan Carlos Aparicio and aired earlier in the year in Colombia.

Starring Shany Nadan, María José Vargas, and Estefanía Piñeres, the stylish period drama series aired nightly between April and August 2022 on the Colombian television channel Caracol Televisión.

Here’s the official English logline for the new series as provided by Netflix:

“In early-1800s Colombia, three high-society sisters act as spies to help rebels fight against Spanish rule, and to seek justice for their mother’s death.”

In true Telenovela form, the series will come to Netflix with a massive batch of episodes. In fact, there are 72 episodes for the series in total, although it’s unclear if Netflix will carry them whole or edit them as they have in previous instances.

The series is currently due to hit Netflix in multiple regions, including the United States and the United Kingdom, on December 14th, 2022.

An English dub will not be available for the series according to our research but will have English and Brazillian Portuguese subtitles alongside the original Spanish language audio.

A trailer can be found for the Telenovela on the official Netflix page for the show.

Over the years, Netflix has acquired the streaming licenses to a number of Caracol Televisión’s biggest shows, including the likes of La Nina (which just recently departed the service), Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord, and Pasión de Gavilanes.

For a full list of what’s coming up in December 2022, consult our big preview for the month which includes titles, like this one, that aren’t listed by any other outlets.

Will you be checking out Blood Ties when it hits Netflix in December 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.