‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3: Netflix Release Date & What We Know So Far

Emily in Paris is currently one of the most popular and successful comedy series on Netflix and will be returning for its third season soon. Fans will be delighted to learn that Emily in Paris has also been renewed for a fourth season. In the meantime, we will continue to cover everything related to Emily in Paris season 3 on Netflix.

Emily in Paris is a Darren Star-created Netflix Original romantic-comedy show. Star is the creator of the beloved Sex and the City, and its sequel series And Just Like That. The show is produced by Star’s own production Darren Star Productions and is also produced alongside MTV Entertainment Studios and Jax Media.

The series takes place in Paris, France, and is centered around American Mid-Western woman Emily, a social media strategist, who lands her dream job at Savoir and moves to the City of Light to pursue her career. What she finds is a culture clash as she begins to adjust to her new life while juggling her career, romance, and friendships.

Before we dig into the rest of our preview, let’s kick off with the official trailer for Emily in Paris season 3:

What is the Netflix renewal status of Emily in Paris season 3?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 12/09/2022)

Upon its return to Netflix, Emily in Paris had an immediate impact on the Netflix top ten lists and quickly supplanted The Witcher, which was number one at the time.

Since Netflix started releasing its global and regional hourly viewing data, Emily in Paris has been watched for a total of 341,630,000 million hours while in the top ten.

Thanks to the incredible viewing figures, Netflix quickly renewed the series for a third and fourth season.

When will Emily in Paris season 3 release on Netflix?

At the Netflix TUDUM event, it was revealed that Emily in Paris season 3 will be released on Wednesday, December 21st, 2022!

What to expect from Emily in Paris season 3?

Before getting into our predictions for the upcoming third season, here’s the official synopsis for the third season:

“One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides.”

Emily has some major choices ahead of her in the next season, in particular, over her career and love life.

After Emily’s boss Madeline arrived from the US, she immediately got into an argument with Sylvie, who ultimately left Savoir to start her own marketing firm. In the process, Sylvie offered Emily a position at the firm, which leaves Emily to decide between staying in Paris or continuing chasing her promotion in Chicago. Given the series’ name, we expect Emily to stay in the City of Light.

Emily is also suffering from lessons in love and friendship as she struggled to decide between dishy British banker Alfie, or the handsome Gabriel. Alfie wants to commit to a long-distance relationship with Emily, however, still holds onto her feelings for Gabriel, and was about to express those feelings to him before it was revealed he is back with his ex, Camille.

Camille getting back together with Gabriel is a huge betrayal of trust and her friendship with Emily as the pair previously promised they would each stop their pursuit of Gabriel for the sake of their friendship. But with Camille’s betrayal, will Emily now step up her own pursuit of Gabriel, and will the pair be able to keep their hands off each other?

Episode Titles for Netflix’s Emily in Paris Season 3

On November 25th, What’s on Netflix revealed the episode titles for season 3 of Emily in Paris:

Episode 301 – I Have Two Lovers

Episode 302 – What It’s All About…

Episode 303 – Coo D’état

Episode 304 – Live from Paris It’s Emily Cooper

Episode 305 – Ooo La La Liste

Episode 306 – Ex-en-Provence

Episode 307 – How to Lose a Designer in 10 Days

Episode 308 – Fashion Victim

Episode 309 – Love Is in the Air

Episode 310 – Charade

Who will star in Emily in Paris season 3?

We would expect to see many of the core and supporting cast members reprise their roles in the third season of Emily in Paris:

Lily Collins – Emily Cooper

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu – Sylvie Grateau

Ashley Park – Mindy Chen

Lucas Bravo – Gabriel

Samuel Arnold – Julien

Bruno Gouery – Luc

Camille Razat – Camille

William Abadie – Antione Lambert

Lucien Laviscount – Alfie

First look images of Emily in Paris season 3

Has Netflix renewed Emily in Paris for a fourth season?

When Netflix announced that Emily in Paris was renewed for a third season, it was also revealed that the series was renewed for a fourth season.

Netflix hasn’t announced whether or not the fourth season will be the last of Emily in Paris. However, when season 3 arrives, we’ll be sure to learn more then.

Would you like to see a third season of Emily in Paris on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!