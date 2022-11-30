New Indian Movies & Series on Netflix: November 2022

On volume, November was a banner month for Indian content on Netflix. That’s mostly thanks to the return of 36 previously expired titles from the UTV Motion Pictures catalog. But this month also saw the release of two Netflix Original series and arguably the best Original Indian film of the year: the comedy thriller Monica, O My Darling. Here are all of the new Indian movies and series added to Netflix in November 2022.

N = Netflix Original

New Indian Movies on Netflix: November 2022

The Ghost (2022)

Languages: Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, & Tamil

Runtime: 134 Minutes

Director: Praveen Sattaru

Cast: Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag

Genre: Action | Added to Netflix: November 1

A former spy with anger issues and a fearsome reputation comes out of retirement to protect his sister and niece from kidnappers with a score to settle. Producers purportedly went through several actresses before casting Sonal Chauhan as the main love interest. The Tamil version of The Ghost is listed in the catalog as Rakshan: The Ghost.

David (2013)

Language: Tamil

Runtime: 118 Minutes

Director: Bejoy Nambiar

Cast: Jiiva, Vikram, Tabu

Genre: Drama | Added to Netflix: November 3

Three men named David living in different times and places find their lives connected by more than just a shared name. David was filmed simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil, with Jiiva replacing Vinay Virmani in the role of David in 1999 Mumbai in the Tamil version.

Uyire (1998)

Language: Tamil

Runtime: 158 Minutes

Director: Mani Ratnam

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, Preity Zinta

Genre: Drama | Added to Netflix: November 3

Uyire is the Tamil-dubbed version of director Mani Ratnam’s masterpiece Dil Se, which is also streaming on Netflix. Shah Rukh Khan plays a radio reporter who falls in love with a beautiful, mysterious woman on his way to a region experiencing a violent insurgency. The more he learns about her, the more enigmatic she seems — and the closer he’s drawn to danger. Uyire is a perfect example of the unique way music is used to enhance Indian cinema, as with composer A.R. Rahman’s title track “Dil Se Re” below:

UTV Motion Pictures Returning Titles

Language: Hindi

Genre: various | Added to Netflix: November 7

Some of the titles from UTV Motion Pictures that expired earlier this fall are back. Haider and Udaan are great choices if you’re in the mood for something serious. For lighter fare, Khoobsurat and PK fit the bill. And if you want a film so laughably bad that it’s actually good, the martial arts flick Baaghi is the way to go.

7 Khoon Maaf (2011)

A Wednesday (2008)

ABCD: Any Body Can Dance (2013)

ABCD 2 (2015)

Anjaan (2014/Tamil)

Baaghi (2016)

Barfi (2012)

Chillar Party (2011)

Chup Chup Ke (2006)

Delhi-6 (2009)

Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal (2007)

Do Dooni Char (2010)

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012)

Fashion (2008)

Fitoor (2016)

Haider (2014)

I Hate Luv Storys (2010)

Jagga Jasoos (2017)

Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

Kai Po Che (2013)

Kaminey (2009)

Khoobsurat (2014)

Life in a Metro (2007)

Mohenjo Daro (2016)

No One Killed Jessica (2011)

Paan Singh Tomar (2010)

Phantom (2015)

PK (2014)

Raajneeti (2010)

Race 2 (2013)

Rang De Basanti (2006)

Rowdy Rathore (2012)

Tamasha (2015)

Udaan (2010)

Wake Up Sid (2009)

We Are Family (2010)

Sinam (2022)

Language: Tamil

Runtime: 111 Minutes

Director: GNR Kumaravelan

Cast: Arun Vijay, Pallak Lalwani, Kaali Venkat

Genre: Drama, Thriller | Added to Netflix: November 10

In Sinam (“Anger“), Arun Vijay plays Paari, a cop whose wife is abducted and murdered. When the formal police investigation fails to make progress, Paari relies on his gut instincts to hunt down his wife’s killers and make sure they’re duly punished.

Monica, O My Darling (2022) N

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 130 Minutes

Director: Vasan Bala

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Thriller | Added to Netflix: November 11

On the verge of becoming fabulously wealthy, Jay is about to lose it all as a result of an affair. He teams up with some unlikely allies to murder the woman blackmailing him, but things don’t go as planned. And a detective with a strange manner of investigating just might put Jay away for good. Monica, O My Darling is a great blend of silly and serious, from an up-and-coming director with a unique point of view: Vasan Bala, who gave us the wacky and excellent karate movie Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota (“The Man Who Feels No Pain“, also streaming on Netflix).

Kumari (2022)

Language: Malayalam

Runtime: 137 Minutes

Director: Nirmal Sahadev

Cast: Aishwarya Lekshmi, Shine Tom Chacko, Swasika

Genre: Horror | Added to Netflix: November 17

New bride Kumari (Aishwarya Lekshmi) can tell that there’s something wrong on her husband’s ancestral estate, and it’s more than just the sinister vibe or the warnings not to venture into the woods. Is it simple superstition or a dark family secret? Kumari needs all the bravery she can muster if she hopes to survive in her frightening new home.

Dhokha: Round D Corner (2022)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 108 Minutes

Director: Kookie V. Gulati

Cast: Madhavan, Khushali Kumar, Aparshakti Khurana

Genre: Thriller | Added to Netflix: November 18

A terrorist sentenced to death escapes from prison and takes a woman hostage in her apartment. But the woman’s marital troubles and mental health issues create problems he could never have anticipated. Dhokha is alternatively listed in the Netflix catalog by its English title: Deception – Round D Corner.

Godfather (2022)

Languages: Telugu & Hindi

Runtime: 156 Minutes

Director: Mohan Raja

Cast: Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan, Nayanthara

Genre: Action, Political Drama | Added to Netflix: November 18

The sudden death of a powerful politician leads to a dangerous succession battle. All of the likely candidates to fill the empty seat have sketchy allegiances, so the fight quickly becomes explosive. Godfather‘s dynamite cast includes Mega Star Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan, Satya Dev, and Nayanthara, the subject of the forthcoming Netflix Original documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale.

Padavettu (2022)

Language: Malayalam

Runtime: 142 Minutes

Director: Liju Krishna

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Aditi Balan, Shammi Thilakan

Genre: Social Issue Drama | Added to Netflix: November 24

Villagers suffer as powerful interests plunder a small town’s natural resources, until one man leads the people to revolt. Many of the supporting cast members are residents of director Liju Krishna’s hometown, where Padavettu was filmed.

New Indian Series on Netflix: November 2022

Deepa & Anoop (2022) N

Language: English

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 18

Cast: Pavan Bharaj, Adam Nurada, Ana Sani

Genre: Animated, Kids | Added to Netflix: November 7

Only three months after the series debuted, Deepa & Anoop is back for a second season! In the latest batch of episodes, little Deepa plans a surprise for her elephant bestie Anoop’s birthday, the buddies help a friend with a science experiment, and they learn about space from an astronaut who visits Deepa’s family’s hotel, Mango Manor. If you want ideas for more Indian cartoons to watch, check out our rundown of the biggest Indian animated franchises on Netflix.

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter (2022) N

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 7

Cast: Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Abhimanyu Singh

Genre: Crime, Thriller | Added to Netflix: November 25

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter is created by filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, whose body of work includes examples of almost every genre imaginable. Set in the eastern Indian state of Bihar from 2000-2006, Khakee takes place in a world where cops and gangsters are on opposing sides of a war, with corrupt politicians in between. Will a newly transferred police officer be able to live up to his righteous ideals in a place that demands moral compromise? The show comes with English, Spanish, Tamil, and Telugu dialogue options in the audio menu.

Which of the newly added Indian movies and series will you be watching? Let us know in the comments below!