Animated Adaptation of Stephenie Meyer’s ‘Midnight Sun’ in Development at Netflix

Twilight is back! Netflix is sinking its teeth into the beloved vampire romance franchise with an animated adaptation of Stephenie Meyer’s Midnight Sun, the companion novel of the Twilight series told from the perspective of vampire teen heartthrob Edward Cullen. Here’s what we know so far.

Written by Stephenie Meyer, Midnight Sun was released in 2020 and the first entry in the Twilight series since 2015 after Meyer released a gender-swapped retelling of Twilight to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the first novel.

The release of Midnight Sun was a long time in the making. Meyer stopped writing the novel in 2008 after twelve chapters of the unfinished manuscript were released online. In its first week, Midnight Sun sold one million copies.

Meyer has been confirmed as an executive producer on the project alongside Meghan Hibbett, her partner at Fickle Fish Films. Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen represent Temple Hill Entertainment, and Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey for Picturestart are executive producers. Lastly, Sinead Daly will also be an executive producer and writer.

The project is still in early development, so we’re awaiting confirmation of which animated studio is working on the series and who will direct it.

What is the plot of Midnight Sun?

Midnight Sun is a retelling of the Twilight story told from the perspective of Edward Cullen. The novel provides insight into Edward’s thoughts, feelings, and character.

Who is in the cast of Midnight Sun?

At the time of writing, there are no confirmed cast members for Midnight Sun. Naturally, fans of Twilight movies hope that the original cast members will return to reprise their roles, particularly Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen.

However, we won’t know for some time if any cast members will return to reprise their roles. Given that the project is animated, if the original cast is to return, it’ll be easier to work around their busy schedules.

When is Midnight Sun coming to Netflix?

We’re potentially years away from a Netflix release for Midnight Sun. Animated projects take a significantly long time to complete.

We aren’t expecting Midnight Sun on Netflix before 2026, at the earliest.

Are you looking forward to an animated adaptation of Midnight Sun on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!