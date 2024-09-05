‘We Grown Now’ To Make Streaming Debut on Netflix in October

It’s been a minute since the last scripted movie from Sony Pictures Classics made its debut on Netflix in the United States, but that drought is over with We Grown Now, the critically acclaimed movie from director/writer Minhal Baig set to debut on October 3rd.

Premiering in September 2023 at TIFF, the movie went on to get a limited theatrical release courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics. Thanks to Sony Pictures’ first window deal struck in 2021 for all Sony theatrical titles from 2022 onwards; it will now be coming to Netflix US.

Blake Cameron James, Gian Knight Ramirez, S. Epatha Merkerson, Avery Holliday, and Ora Jones, with Lil Rel Howery and Jurnee Smollett, headline the cast with the film set in 1990s Chicago following two best friends navigating everyday life while living in public housing.

Critics and audiences alike reviewed the movie well. Most praised the performances from the predominantly young cast and the message it delivers. Jacob Oller for Paste Magazine said in April that the “‘90s coming-of-age drama is one of realistic warmth, rumbling hopes and roadblocks jutting up in front of children whose very existence is defiant.”

Brian Tallerico echoes those sentiments for RogerEbert.com, “A solid family drama anchored by warm visual language, deep empathy for its characters, and a wonderful performance from Jurnee Smollett.”

Some of the other SPC movies you can stream right now include Wicked Little Letters, The Peasants, Freud’s Last Session, The Teacher’s Lounge, and Shortcomings.

For more on the Sony movies on Netflix right now, when they're leaving, and what's coming next, keep it locked here on What's on Netflix. You can find more on what's coming up on Netflix in October 2024 here.

