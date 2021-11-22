Netflix Anime ‘Cyberpunk Edgerunners’: Everything We Know So Far

First announced in June 2020, we’ve been waiting almost a year and a half for more news on the Netflix spin-off and adaptation of the sci-fi video game Cyberpunk 2077. It looks like Studi Trigger has been busy working on the project, and we can look forward to the release of the anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners sometime in 2022.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is an upcoming Netflix Original anime series and spin-off of the CD Projekt Red video game Cyberpunk 2077. The series has been written by Yoshiki Usa and Masahiko Ôtsuka, both of whom worked on Star Wars: Visions, Little Witch Academia, and SSSS.Dynazenon.

Studio Trigger is the production studio behind the anime, the same studio behind anime fan favourite Kill La Kill. Directing duties have been split between Hiroyuki Imaishi and Hiromi Wakabayashi.

When is the Netflix release date for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners?

We’re still waiting for Netflix to announce an official release date for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. However, we do have confirmation that the anime will make its debut on Netflix sometime in 2022.

What is the plot of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners?

A Street Kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an Edgerunner a Mercenary outlaw also known as a Cyberpunk.

Is Cyberpunk: Edgerunners taking place at the same time as Cyberpunk 2077?

It has already been confirmed that Cyberpunk Edgerunners is a separate story from that of Cyberpunk 2077, however, the story will take place in Night City.

Who are the cast members of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners?

Despite the fact we’ve known about the project for an extensive amount of time we are yet to hear any news on who are the cast members of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

We’re also still waiting to learn more about the characters of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and hope to learn more soon.

Where is the production status of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 22/11/2021)

We’re taking the production status with a pinch of salt as we haven’t heard any official reports from Studio Trigger or Netlfix regarding where the production of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is currently at.

However according to the timeline of production updates from IMDb, “filming” began on April 7th, 2021, and concluded by September 10th, 2021. As Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is an animated series “filming” could indicate when the casts of the different dubs were recorded. Unfortunately, we are still waiting to learn if any recordings happened.

Are you looking forward to the release of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners? Let us know in the comments below!